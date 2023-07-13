Majority of public think Tories cannot run the country competently – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Majority of public think Tories cannot run the country competently – poll

By Press Association
Polling suggests Rishi Sunak still has a long way to go to restore the Conservatives’ reputation for competence. (Paul Ellis/PA)
More than half of the British public think the Conservative Party cannot run the country competently, a new survey has found.

Just 23% of people questioned by polling firm Ipsos UK at the beginning of July said they think the Tories can run the country competently, while 57% said they cannot.

The figures will make grim reading for Conservative leaders ahead of three by-elections on July 20, especially as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has previously warned there is “no path (to re-election) for us without a reputation for economic competence”.

Jeremy Hunt – City of London speech
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said there is ‘no path’ to re-election for the Tories without a reputation for economic competence (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The poll also found that 43% of people dislike the Tories’ individual policies – around twice the number who said they like them.

Favourability ratings for the Conservatives continue to slide as well, with 54% saying they have an unfavourable view of the party and just 22% saying they have a favourable opinion, while the proportion of people saying the country is heading in the wrong direction increased to 63% from 60% at the end of May.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “As the general mood around the direction of the country dips further this month, most people continue to have unfavourable views towards the Conservatives as they struggle with negative public perceptions towards both their individual policies and how competently they are running the country.

“If we focus on their 2019 voters, it seems as if rebuilding their reputation for competence should be key – this group is much less likely to dislike their policies than to dislike the way they are running the country.”

POLITICS Labour Lammy
(PA Graphics)

Despite the problems for the Conservatives, the poll was not completely positive for Labour either.

The public appears divided on whether they like the Opposition’s policies, with 27% saying they do, 28% saying they do not and 25% saying they do not know much about Labour’s policies.

Some 35% said they think Labour could run the country competently – higher than the Conservative total – but 45% said do did not think the party is competent.

Overall, Labour’s favourability scores increased slightly over the past month and have now reached parity, with 36% saying they have a favourable opinion of the party and 36% saying they have an unfavourable view.

Labour party initiatives
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party remains ahead of the Tories, but still has work to do to convince the public it can run the country competently (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Skinner added: “Views on Labour’s individual policies are fairly evenly split between those who like them, dislike them, and just don’t know much about them. In total, one in four say they don’t know much about the party’s policies – and this group is also evenly divided on how well Labour would run the country.

“Even so, while there are still doubts about Labour’s potential competence in government, they are clearly ahead of the Conservatives on this measure.”

Meanwhile, the proportion of people saying Brexit has had a negative effect on the UK has reached 57%, its highest level since Ipsos started asking the question in January 2020.

– The Ipsos poll was carried out between June 30 and July 3 and surveyed 1,087 British adults.