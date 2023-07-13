Edinburgh MSPs call on university head to ‘act swiftly’ on marking boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Edinburgh MSPs call on university head to ‘act swiftly’ on marking boycott

By Press Association
Three Edinburgh MSPs have written to the principal of Edinburgh University over the marking boycott (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three Edinburgh MSPs have written to the principal of Edinburgh University over the marking boycott (Jane Barlow/PA)

The principal of Edinburgh University has been urged to “act swiftly” as students graduate with unclassified degrees due to a marking boycott.

Staff at the university are still participating in a nationwide marking boycott as a result of a dispute between management and the University and College Union (UCU).

In a letter to Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, the principal of Edinburgh University, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Tory MSP Miles Briggs and Labour MSP Sarah Boyack pushed for a resolution.

“We are writing to you as a group of MSPs to relay the concerns from many of our constituents that are students and staff at the University of Edinburgh,” they wrote.

“This is in light of the recent news that many students at your university are graduating without a classified degree, and their final marks will be withheld indefinitely.

“This has serious consequences not only on students’ future employment and education prospects but also on their personal mindset, after giving four years of hard work and tuition fees with very little to show for it.

“Throughout their time, students have had their studies consistently disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and industrial action.

“We have all heard from students who feel woefully let down by the lack of support that the university has given throughout this disruption.”

University staff, the MSPs added, have “had to endure unacceptable working conditions such as insecure contracts, long hours of overtime, and low pay”.

The trio told the principal: “You must act swiftly to present a solution.

“This includes short-term solutions such as offering provisional degree classifications to protect students’ conditional offers of study and work opportunities.

“In addition, a solution must also make sure students receive their final marks in a timely manner and their four years of hard work is recognised.”

The letter came as students at the university interrupted a graduation ceremony, chanting “pay your workers”.