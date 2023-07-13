Edinburgh MSPs call on university head to ‘act swiftly’ on marking boycott

The principal of Edinburgh University has been urged to “act swiftly” as students graduate with unclassified degrees due to a marking boycott.

Staff at the university are still participating in a nationwide marking boycott as a result of a dispute between management and the University and College Union (UCU).

In a letter to Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, the principal of Edinburgh University, Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Tory MSP Miles Briggs and Labour MSP Sarah Boyack pushed for a resolution.

“We are writing to you as a group of MSPs to relay the concerns from many of our constituents that are students and staff at the University of Edinburgh,” they wrote.

This year, thousands of students at Edinburgh University are graduating with unclassified degrees – with their hard work unrecognised and futures jeopardised. That's why alongside @SarahBoyack and @Miles4Lothian, I have written to Peter Mathieson to call for an urgent solution 👇 pic.twitter.com/W4AHvRBsAH — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) July 13, 2023

“This is in light of the recent news that many students at your university are graduating without a classified degree, and their final marks will be withheld indefinitely.

“This has serious consequences not only on students’ future employment and education prospects but also on their personal mindset, after giving four years of hard work and tuition fees with very little to show for it.

“Throughout their time, students have had their studies consistently disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and industrial action.

“We have all heard from students who feel woefully let down by the lack of support that the university has given throughout this disruption.”

University staff, the MSPs added, have “had to endure unacceptable working conditions such as insecure contracts, long hours of overtime, and low pay”.

The trio told the principal: “You must act swiftly to present a solution.

“This includes short-term solutions such as offering provisional degree classifications to protect students’ conditional offers of study and work opportunities.

“In addition, a solution must also make sure students receive their final marks in a timely manner and their four years of hard work is recognised.”

The letter came as students at the university interrupted a graduation ceremony, chanting “pay your workers”.