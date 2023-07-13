Target to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2030 may be missed – report

There is a high level of risk that targets to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 will be missed, according to a Government document.

The risk register report, obtained through freedom of information by Scottish Labour, notes there has been a slowing pace of approvals for new houses.

The document, which was produced in February, also says there has been an increase in tender prices which could hinder the target for 2032.

This commitment to build 110,000 affordable homes was made in the 2021 Programme for Government, the first legislative agenda of the SNP-Green Government.

Rising tender costs may also hit the housing targets (Rui Vieira/PA)

In the risk register report, the problems with approvals and tender prices are given a “red” risk rating of 100 – meaning the risks are very high and mitigating action is needed.

The risk of insufficient levels of capital funding is given an “orange” rating of 75.

Scottish Labour Housing spokesperson Mark Griffin said all 16 identified risks were higher than their targets.

He said: “Scotland is in the grips of a growing housing crisis, but our affordable housing programme is in chaos.

“It’s clear Shona Robison ignored a string of warnings and left a trail of destruction in her wake.

“Problems are spiralling out of control, casting doubt on key SNP election pledges to build more affordable homes.

“The stakes are far too high for this scheme to join the SNP’s long list of broken promises and abandoned plans.”

In March, it emerged that the number of affordable homes approved in 2022 was at the lowest level since 2013.