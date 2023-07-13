Starmer tells Sunak Labour’s support for Nato ‘unshakeable’ during Commons clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Starmer tells Sunak Labour’s support for Nato ‘unshakeable’ during Commons clash

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer insisted Labour’s commitment to Nato is ‘unshakeable’ as he clashed with Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons (PA)


Sir Keir Starmer insisted Labour’s commitment to Nato is “unshakeable” as he clashed with Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons.

The Labour leader described the alliance as a “cornerstone of British security” in a week that saw Conservative MPs posting social media attacks on his party’s defence policy.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak was heckled by Opposition MPs as he claimed Sir Keir’s statement showed a “newfound affection” for Nato, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle repeatedly having to intervene to calm tempers.

Vilnius Nato summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The exchanges came after Mr Sunak made a statement to the chamber on this week’s Nato summit in Lithuania.

Sir Keir said Nato nations are “united” in their collective support for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the belief “victory will come to the Ukrainian people” against Russia.

He said: “Labour’s commitment to Nato is unshakeable. It’s an achievement of this party, a cornerstone of British security for 74 years.

“Therefore I welcome the progress made in Vilnius this week, in particular the commitment to strengthen the collective defence of this continent – regional plans, greater intelligence co-operation, improved readiness.

“This will put us all on a better footing to react quickly to modern threats.”

Sir Keir stressed Labour’s support for Ukraine’s aim of joining Nato, adding: “It’s important we are clear to the people of Ukraine who fight so bravely for their future, the question is not if Ukraine joins Nato but when Ukraine joins Nato.

“It’s important we are clear that even if there’s a change of government in the UK there will never be a change in Britain’s resolve, no change in our support for Ukraine, no change in our commitment to the security of Britain and our allies.”

Sir Keir advised MPs to choose their words “wisely”, saying: “I would ask the Prime Minister when he rises whether he’s prepared to correct the record in this House in relation to a social media statement he made last night that Labour didn’t want him to attend the summit this week.

“On the contrary, we were delighted that he was there because in an evermore dangerous world we must be united and Nato must be co-ordinated, ready to adapt and ready to strengthen.”

Vilnius Nato summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses a press conference at the end of the Nato summit (PA)

Mr Sunak said it was a “bit rich to attack me” for missing Prime Minister’s Questions given he was attending the Nato summit.

Sir Lindsay intervened to calm heckling from both sides, with Mr Sunak adding: “I think the point has been made.

“I welcome (Sir Keir’s) I think newfound affection for the Nato alliance, having sat for long years next to someone who wanted to…”

Sir Lindsay again had to intervene before Mr Sunak said: “I think you can tell from the volume of noise they don’t like it, Mr Speaker, but it’s the truth.”

He added: “The reality is this: for long years (Sir Keir) did sit there next to someone (former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn) who didn’t support Nato, who wanted to scrap Trident and abolish our armed forces, so that’s what the record is.”

Mr Sunak welcomed Labour’s support for Ukraine and reiterated Nato membership is a “question of when, not if”.