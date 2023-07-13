Fund which provides loans for regeneration projects is good value, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fund which provides loans for regeneration projects is good value, says minister

By Press Association
Planning minister Joe Fitzpatrick praised the impact of the fund (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Planning minister Joe Fitzpatrick praised the impact of the fund (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Government fund which provided commercial loans for infrastructure projects has provided “considerable value for money”, an evaluation has said.

The Scottish Partnership for Regeneration in Urban Centres (Spruce) fund was created in 2011 and has since supported 18 projects including remediation work of “large and strategically important sites at Haymarket and Edinburgh Park in Edinburgh”.

The fund also invested in a low carbon innovation centre at St Andrews University, which forms part of the institution’s green energy strategy and already saves more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

A final report commissioned by the Scottish Government and the European Investment Bank – and carried out by consultancy Indigo House – praised the fund.

The report, which assessed the impact of the fund up to November 2021, said: “On the basis of the evaluation completed, Spruce represents the most economically advantageous option for achieving a set of desired impacts.

“Spruce demonstrates considerable value for money to the public purse when compared against alternative pricing interventions including non-repayable grant and/or other structured financing.”

Despite an initial investment of £94 million from the Scottish Government when the fund was formed, a total of £135 million had been provided in loans as a result of repayments.

The fund, according to the report, had also created more than 5,000 jobs – however, this figure was arrived at by a calculation which suggested one job would be created for every 12 square feet of commercial space and is not as a result of a count of the number of people employed within the projects.

Planning minister Joe FitzPatrick welcomed the report during a visit to an office building in Edinburgh part-funded by the project, saying: “The Spruce fund has created thousands of jobs and the total project development costs of more than half a billion pounds has delivered new infrastructure, supported the economy and transformed our communities for the better.

“Despite operating during a very challenging period, which covered the recovery from the financial crisis, Britain’s departure from the EU and the Covid pandemic, it is clear that Spruce contributed significantly to Scotland’s economic strategy.

“The impact of some of the projects has enabled wider regeneration of areas which otherwise would not have happened in the absence of Spruce. The Guardbridge project in St Andrews is a good example of this.”