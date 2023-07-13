Boris Johnson ‘can’t remember passcode’ to phone with Covid WhatsApp messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson ‘can’t remember passcode’ to phone with Covid WhatsApp messages

By Press Association
Boris Johnson has not passed his pre-May 2021 messages to the Covid inquiry (Leon Neal/PA)
WhatsApp messages from Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone have still not been handed over to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry because he has reportedly forgotten the passcode.

The former prime minister stopped using the device in May 2021 due to security concerns but it likely contains crucial correspondence about the Government’s early pandemic response.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman did not deny that he cannot remember the code to unlock the iPhone, as first reported by The Times.

Government officials continue to try to securely retrieve the messages on the phone, which is being held by the ex-premier’s lawyers.

There are concerns the contents could be wiped if the wrong combination of numbers is entered, according to the newspaper.

He was advised not to access the phone again on security grounds while serving as Britain’s leader in May 2021, after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

The device likely contains messages relating to the ordering of three lockdowns in 2020.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: “The phone is in the possession of Mr Johnson’s lawyers.

“The Government’s own appointed technical experts continue to work to recover material safely from the device.

“As previously stated, Mr Johnson will co-operate fully with the inquiry.

“He wants to disclose any relevant material which is why he is fully co-operating with this process.”

Whatsapp being used on a smartphone
The device likely contains WhatsApp messages relating to the ordering of three lockdowns (PA)

The Government handed over the rest of Mr Johnson’s unredacted notebooks, WhatsApp messages and diaries from his time in Downing Street to the inquiry after it lost its bid to prevent their release.

It had fought the request from inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to release them, arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

But the argument was dismissed by the High Court last week.

The Cabinet Office had until 4pm on Monday to comply with its ruling to pass on the documents.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson on Wednesday said “all of the requested material” had been released to the inquiry.

It has been contacted for comment on Mr Johnson’s passcode.