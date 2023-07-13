MP demands action to protect ‘our daughters’ from Taylor Swift ticket resellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP demands action to protect ‘our daughters’ from Taylor Swift ticket resellers

By Press Association
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

An MP has called for action to protect young people from resellers charging thousands of pounds for Taylor Swift tickets.

Labour former minister Kevin Brennan said that “as a father of a Swiftie”, he was “appalled” to see tickets of the American singer’s upcoming Eras tour being advertised at hugely inflated prices on secondary ticketing sites.

Speaking at business questions, he asked for a debate on the practice and asked Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt why the Government “hasn’t done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants”.

Labour former minister Kevin Brennan called for better protection for Swtifies (House of Commons/PA)

Although Swift won’t kick off the UK and European leg of her Eras Tour until May 2024, tickets for her 13 UK dates started going on sale this month.

MP for Cardiff West Mr Brennan told the Commons: “Could we have a debate on secondary ticketing because as a father of a Swiftie, and I know the deputy shadow leader (Thangam Debbonaire) is also a mother of a Swiftie, I was appalled to see that within an hour of tickets going on sale for the Taylor Swift concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a ticket was on sale in the lower tier for £3,352 pounds on Viagogo.

“Why hasn’t the Government done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants?”

Ms Mordaunt replied: “There is one further DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) questions before the summer recess and I would encourage him to raise that matter with the Secretary of State.”