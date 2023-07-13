Union body warns of ‘carnival of industrial unrest’ in NI over public sector pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union body warns of ‘carnival of industrial unrest’ in NI over public sector pay

By Press Association
Public sector workers across NI have been involved in industrial action this year (Claudia Savage/PA)
A trade union umbrella body has warned of a “carnival of industrial unrest” in Northern Ireland this autumn if the pay of public sector workers in the region falls behind the rest of the UK.

The NIC/Ictu was responding after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers in England pay rises of up to 7%.

Public sector pay decisions in Northern Ireland are devolved to ministers at Stormont, but the powersharing institutions are currently not operating due to a DUP protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In addition, Stormont departments are facing substantial budget pressures and it has been previously stated that any new money for pay deals which passes to Northern Ireland through Barnett consequentials would have to be used to pay off a Stormont overspend from previous years.

BMA Northern Ireland petition
Dr Tom Black of the BMA has called for an urgent meeting with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris over pay (BMA NI/PA)

The chairman of the BMA in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, has called for an urgent meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and for Stormont to return to ensure a “full pay restoration” in the region.

Health workers, teachers and some civil servants in Northern Ireland have been involved in industrial action in recent months amid ongoing disputes about wages and conditions.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday he had accepted the recommendations from pay review bodies, including 6.5% increases for teachers in England for 2023-24.

Junior doctors will receive 6% rises, along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase.

Hospital consultants will receive a 6% rise.

There is to be a 7% rise for police officers and prison officers in the operational bands will receive an increase of 7%, with larger rises for support grades and 5% for managers and governors.

Senior civil servants in England will receive a 5.5% rise.

As the pay awards were announced, a tweet from NIC/Ictu stated: “Improved pay offers for PS workers in Eng/Wales.

“What about workers here?

“Will NI public servants continue to fall further behind?

“If that is allowed to happen then autumn will be a carnival of industrial unrest.

“Can we afford that?”

Londonderry GP Dr Black said: “The BMA in Northern Ireland is deeply concerned at the budget situation in Northern Ireland.

“We have been told that there is no funding for a pay uplift to be awarded.

“We have written to the Secretary of State and all of the local party leaders to clearly and categorically state that this situation is completely unacceptable.”

He added: “We will continue to seek an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State.

“We urge our local politicians to get back to work and engage with the BMA as soon as the assembly is restored to ensure funding is ringfenced so the uplift can be paid as soon as possible, but to also make a commitment to full pay restoration in Northern Ireland.”