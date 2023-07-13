Blackburn Rovers: no evidence shirt sponsor encourages children to vape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackburn Rovers: no evidence shirt sponsor encourages children to vape

By Press Association
Blackburn Rovers said the Totally Wicked logo will continue to appear on team shirts (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Blackburn Rovers has said its sponsorship deal with a vaping brand is not at odds with encouraging healthy lifestyle choices for children.

It follows criticism and suggestions from MPs that it could encourage children to vape.

The football club defended its deal with Totally Wicked, which sees the vaping brand’s logo featured on its players’ shirts, and said it has seen no evidence the sponsoship encourages children to vape.

The Championship football team and Totally Wicked, which last month announced their partnership will continue for a sixth season, argue vaping plays a role in helping adults to stop smoking.

During a House of Commons debate on children and vaping on Wednesday, Conservative chairman of the Health and Social Care Committee Steve Brine said the club should “look themselves in the mirror”.

Speaking from the SNP frontbench, Kirsten Oswald, also named the team saying: “We would find that absolutely unacceptable if a football club came out with cigarette branding on their shirts, and I cannot understand why it would be any more acceptable for a football club to come out with vaping advertising.”

She added: “This is really unacceptable. If we’re serious about dealing with the harms to children and young people, we really should expect that sports clubs are going to be somewhere that they can see positive imagery.”

Blackburn Rovers released a statement on Thursday defending the sponsorship deal.

A Blackburn Rovers spokesperson said: “At no point during our long-standing relationship has the idea that the Totally Wicked brand might appeal disproportionately to children been raised and we have seen no evidence to suggest that our sponsorship has encouraged an uptake of vaping among children.

“Totally Wicked lead the way in providing the products that have enabled hundreds of thousands of smokers to choose a safer alternative.

“Every adult smoker who finds vaping through our association is a positive outcome, but the products should be accessible to over-18s only. To this end, Totally Wicked adopt strict age verification protocols, as required with any age-restricted category.

“Both Blackburn Rovers and Totally Wicked advocate that vaping has a positive and proven role in supporting the reduction and ultimate eradication of smoking within our communities.

“We have and will continue to carry out education and awareness initiatives to our fans and communities around the positive role that vaping can play in reducing adult smoking rates. This continued awareness drive is a very positive outcome for our long-standing partnership.

“As our principal club sponsor, the Totally Wicked logo will appear on the front of our first team home, away and third shirts, and on adult replica kits, but not on any playing shirts or replica shirts for under-18s.

“As a football club at the heart of its local community, we acknowledge we have a responsibility to encourage healthy life choices for children and we do not see that raising awareness of the positive role that vaping plays in helping to eradicate smoking among adults and empowering more people to quit smoking for good conflicts with this in any way.”

A spokesperson for Totally Wicked said: “Totally Wicked has proudly supported both Blackburn Rovers Football Club and St Helens Rugby League club for many seasons.

“We are a business with our roots firmly planted in Blackburn, from our foundation in 2008 through to today.

“We have maintained throughout that time a clear purpose of supporting adult smokers with a transformative product set.

“Vaping has been evidenced by Public Health England (now the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities) as ‘95% safer than smoking’ continually since 2015.

“In combination with our partners, we are acutely aware of the responsibility we hold to ensure this often misunderstood sector is given the awareness that it deserves, and in turn the benefit it can provide to so many adult smokers within our communities is recognised.

“Whilst we recognise vaping is not without risk, every smoker that becomes aware of our sector and products represents an extremely positive association.

“Furthermore the Borough of Blackburn with Darwen sits above the national average for smoking rates at 15.5% vs 13.3%, and therefore any targeted benefit that takes place in reducing these rates as a result of our association is equally beneficial.”