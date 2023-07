Heads have ‘duty’ to drive absent pupils to school if necessary – Keegan

Pupil absences are at “crisis” level, the Education Secretary has said, as she endorsed headteachers driving children to school if necessary.

Gillian Keegan told Sky News that headteachers had a “duty” to get children to school.

Figures released earlier this year showed that around 125,000 pupils last year were severely absent, effectively meaning they were absent more often than they were in classrooms.

Ms Keegan, who rejected the suggestion that the Government did not have a grip on the problem, was asked about examples of headteachers driving to children’s homes to pick them up and bring them to school.

“They have a duty,” she said.

“We all have to play our part.

“I have a number of headteachers who work with me on policy and sometimes you just have to do that – sometimes you have to go or you have to text the parent in the morning… you do whatever is possible.”

Pressed on whether that was a good use of headteachers’ time, Ms Keegan said: “It is a good use to have all kids in school.

“That’s not what we want headteachers doing all of their days. But to be honest, right now, if that works to get somebody in school, it’s worth it.”

The matter has become a particular concern in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw schools close and students left learning from home for significant spells.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that children missing school was a “tragedy” and “incredibly damaging for educational outcomes”.