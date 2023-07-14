Doctors urged to back down as strikes continue despite 6% pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctors urged to back down as strikes continue despite 6% pay offer

By Press Association
Junior doctors on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary at the start a five-day strike (Danny Lawson/PA)
Junior doctors on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary at the start a five-day strike (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Government minister has urged junior doctors to back down as they strike for a second day despite being made a 6% “final” offer on pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned the Government that “doctors are in this for the long run” as it refused to call off industrial action after the Prime Minister accepted the recommendations of independent pay review bodies.

Rishi Sunak called for the BMA to avoid further disruption as he announced salary increases for public sector workers of up to 7%, with the deal for teachers looking set to end that industrial dispute.

Education World Forum
Gillian Keegan urged junior doctors to take the pay offer ‘seriously’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pressure on doctors grew on Friday as Education Secretary Gillian Keegan echoed Mr Sunak’s call, criticising their starting position for negotiations of a 35% pay rise as “unreasonable”.

She told LBC Radio: “We all understand there’s been inflation and there’s been a huge spike in inflation.

“And that’s impacting all of us.

“That’s why the main goal is to halve inflation. You can’t chase it.

“I would urge them to take the same approach as everybody else actually.”

The Tory MP also said it is “only fair” the union looks at the pay offer and takes it “seriously”.

Junior doctors are “not exceptional in having inflationary pressures”, she told Sky News.

But they are digging into the wage dispute, taking to picket lines on Friday as their longest walkout yet in England enters the second of five days.

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA council chairman, on Thursday said the chances of further strikes are “very high”.

He told LBC: “So I don’t believe that this is all over. I do believe that doctors are in this for the long run because we are seeing so much harm come to patients every day because of the underfunding of the NHS.”

Mr Sunak insisted that the pay awards are “final” offers to public sector workers who are striking, saying there would be no more negotiations.

He is offering junior doctors 6% rises, along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase.

Hospital consultants, set to strike in England next week, will receive a 6% rise.

The current level of CPI inflation is running at 8.7% and Mr Sunak, who has promised to cut it to around 5.3% by the end of the year, wants to avoid pay increases which could fuel a wage-price spiral.

With no new borrowing to fund the deals, Mr Sunak said Government departments will have to “reprioritise” spending – raising fears of cuts across public services.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said there is “no fat on the bone” to fund staff pay rises out of existing budgets.

“Patient services will be jeopardised and actually the Prime Minister’s own waiting list pledge will be jeopardised,” he said.

POLITICS Pay
(PA Graphics)

The 6.5% pay award for teachers will be “fully funded”, the Government said, with £525 million of additional money for schools in 2023-24 and a further £900 million in 2024-25.

Ms Keegan said the process of ensuring the pay cost could be covered without impacting frontline teaching budgets had been “tricky” and “hard”.

The Government will honour the teachers’ wage increase into the long term, the Education Secretary said.