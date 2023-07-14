MPs launch inquiry into sexism in the City after sector rocked by scandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

MPs launch inquiry into sexism in the City after sector rocked by scandals

By Press Association
A group of MPs have launched a probe into sexism and misogyny in the City (Victoria Jones/PA)
A group of MPs have launched a probe into sexism and misogyny in the City after recent months have unveiled sexual assault allegations by female staff members at influential businesses.

The Treasury Committee, which scrutinises the work of the Treasury and public financial bodies, said it wants to find out more about the barriers women in financial services face.

The new inquiry will address whether the Government and watchdogs need to play a bigger part in combatting sexual harassment and misogyny in the sector.

This could be by being better gender diversity role models, or making policies that support women’s progress, and encouraging careers in the industry to be marketed to a more diverse base of individuals, the committee said.

It is calling for people to submit evidence, particularly from women working in finance, online before September.

The move comes after a raft of allegations against City financier Crispin Odey resulted in him leaving the hedge fund he set up, Odey Asset Management.

The Financial Times last month uncovered allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr Odey by 13 women who either worked with or had professional dealings with the fund manager.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is being quizzed about how it handled the claims.

Elsewhere, influential business lobbying group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has battled for survival after more than a dozen women came forward with allegations that they were sexually harassed while working for the company. Two women said they were raped by colleagues.

It led to questions about the culture at the organisation and how it dealt with complaints from staff.

Crispin Odey
Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey was ousted from his asset management firm after facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct (Aaron Chown/PA)

The sexism inquiry will also examine how much progress has been made in removing gender pay gaps.

Among full-time employees, the median hourly pay was 8.3% less for women than men as of April last year, according to the latest official data from the Office for National Statistics.

Some financial services companies have reported much wider gender pay gaps.

In its latest annual report, major bank HSBC UK said women were earning just over half the hourly pay that male staff earn on average. At Lloyds Bank, its female staff were earning about a third less than men.

MP Harriett Baldwin, chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, said: “As a committee, we’d like to know whether women feel more supported in the financial services industry than at the time of the previous committee’s inquiry five years ago.

“We’ll be investigating if enough work has been done to build more supportive workplace cultures, how harassment and misogyny can be addressed, and the role the Government and regulator should play in role modelling behaviours.

“Has the culture in this highly paid sector shifted at all in the last five years? This is a subject of marked importance to our committee and we look forward to beginning work on this important topic.”

The previous 2018 inquiry called for firms to abolish “alpha-male” cultures that discourage women’s progression, remove the stigma of flexile working, and pushed them to publish strategies to close gender pay gaps.