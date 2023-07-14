Rail passengers warned of fresh industrial action

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services next week because of fresh industrial action by train drivers and other workers in long running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will strike on July 20, 22 and 29, while drivers in Aslef will ban overtime from July 17 to 22.

RMT members including station staff, train managers and catering staff will be involved in the action.

Passengers were advised to check their travel arrangements in advance as the level of service will vary across the country.

Our sister union @RMTunion has organised demo’s and events across the country to #SaveOurTicketOffices please join if you can ➡️ https://t.co/79dmJRm1KI pic.twitter.com/BYrmxV6z57 — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) July 13, 2023

The strike action at 14 train companies will see wide variations of services across the country with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

In some areas, only around half of train services will run, while others will have no services at all.

Evening services on some lines are likely to be affected on the days before each strike and on the mornings following the action.

The overtime ban by drivers in Aslef on 14 train companies will affect train services between July 17 and 22.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: ”The upcoming rail strikes called by the RMT union and the overtime ban by Aslef will undoubtedly cause some disruption, affecting not only the daily commute of our passengers but also disrupting the plans of families during the summer holidays.

“This will lead to disappointment, frustration, and financial strain for tens of thousands of people. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“While we are doing all we can to keep trains running, unfortunately there will be reduced services between Monday 17 July and Saturday 29 July, so our advice is to check before you travel.

“Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the strikes would show the country “just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry”.

“My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and Government,” he said.

Rousing speech from @RMTunion General Secretary Mick Lynch to the crowds at Kings Cross.#SaveTicketOffices – have your sayhttps://t.co/avkXST1W4S pic.twitter.com/8SnOmKn8EH — RMT (@RMTunion) July 13, 2023

“Yet quite incredibly, neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

“The Government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.”

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “Train drivers don’t want to be inconveniencing the public. We want to resolve this dispute.

“We have given the Government and rail operators plenty of opportunities to come to the table but it remains clear that they do not want a resolution.

“Our members – the drivers who keep the railway running day in, day out – will not accept the Government’s attempts to force our industry into decline. Rail travel is a vital part of the fight against climate change. Rail connectivity is essential to the country’s economy.

“It’s time for a fair deal and a resolution so we can grow our railway and improve it for the future.”

Stuart Meek, chief operating officer at South Western Railway, said: “We’re sorry that customers will again face disruption due to industrial action by the Aslef union and strike action by the RMT union.

“Anybody planning to travel on days affected by the Aslef union’s industrial action should check their whole journey before they set off and be aware that services are likely to be busier than usual.

“As with the last Aslef overtime ban, instead of making numerous short-notice amendments and cancellations to our standard timetable, we will operate an amended timetable that we have a high degree of confidence we can reliably and safely deliver. We hope this will give our customers greater certainty when planning their journeys.

“On days of strike action by the RMT union we are sorry to ask that customers should only travel if absolutely necessary.

“We have worked hard to improve our service offering during RMT strike action and are pleased to confirm that we will operate services to and from Ascot on Thursday 20.”