Heavy rain forecast to cause disruption on Scotland’s railways

Heavy rain will hit parts of Scotland on Friday evening into Saturday, with train speeds on some lines being restricted as a result.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, saying travel disruption is likely when the rainfall moves in from the south.

Affected areas include Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland. The warning is in place between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Network Rail said it was restricting train speeds on a number of routes on Saturday, including parts of the Glasgow-Edinburgh line.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy rain across parts of Scotland Friday 2000 – Saturday 0800 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vKP5XkV8XR — Met Office (@metoffice) July 14, 2023

The rail infrastructure agency said: “We’ll be monitoring the weather around the clock and may need to implement further speed restrictions if rainfall totals exceed what’s forecast.

“If you’re due to travel tomorrow, please check before you leave the house at nationalrail.co.uk or with your train operator.”

The Met Office said: “Rain will become heavy and persistent across Scotland from the south this evening, clearing later in the night.

“Many areas will see 15-25mm, with some places, particularly higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland, seeing as much as 40-60mm.

“Lightning may be an additional hazard in a few places. Some disruption to transport and infrastructure is likely.”