Ben Wallace profile: Ex-soldier who helped lead response to invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ben Wallace profile: Ex-soldier who helped lead response to invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to a British Army military base (Ben Birchall/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to a British Army military base (Ben Birchall/PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed he will leave Cabinet at the next reshuffle and not seek re-election as an MP.

The announcement follows an unsuccessful bid to replace Jens Stoltenberg as Nato secretary general.

Speculation had grown that he would replace the former Norwegian prime minister as head of the alliance before he revealed in an interview with The Economist that “it’s not going to happen” and there are “lot of unresolved issues” in Nato.

He had been tipped for the post due to his pivotal role in overseeing the approach the UK and many of its allies took in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
There was speculation that Ben Wallace would be the next Nato secretary general (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Here the PA news agency looks back at his life in politics.

Born in 1970, the 53-year old trained as a cadet at Sandhurst military academy before rising through the Army’s ranks to become a captain in the Scots Guards.

Upon leaving the Army he entered politics, joining the Scottish Parliament in 1999 as a Conservative at the party’s lowest ebb north of the border.

He did not seek re-election to Hollyrood in 2003 and won the Lancaster and Wyre Westminster seat south of the border off Labour in 2005.

Jens Stoltenberg visit to UK
Jens Stoltenberg is expected to stay on as Nato secretary general for another year (James Manning/PA)

Five years later, the constituency was abolished and he moved to the safer Wyre and Preston North seat.

He served in various junior ministerial roles under David Cameron and became an early supporter of any future bid by Boris Johnson for the Conservative leadership.

Unlike the ex-PM, he backed Remain in the 2016 referendum but nonetheless ran Mr Johnson’s subsequent leadership campaign.

He did not reach Cabinet until Mr Johnson succeeded Theresa May, under whom he had been security minister, and promoted him to Defence Secretary.

He has remained in post since despite two Conservative leadership contests, three Prime Ministers and party infighting.

In his post he has co-ordinated the UK’s response to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and later the Ukraine war.

During an LBC radio interview he broke down in tears as he said he felt emotional “because I’m a soldier” and added “some won’t get back” from the country.

He met Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu in early February last year for last minute talks as tensions with Ukraine rose, concluding the following day that an invasion was “highly likely.”

Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, he has played a key role in shaping the Government’s response, including helping determine what weapons the UK will send to Kyiv.

Despite drawing praise and being tipped as the activists’ favourite, he nonetheless ruled himself out of contests to succeed Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Speculation mounted in recent months that he would become the next Nato secretary general until he said the US would prefer Mr Stoltenberg to remain in post for another year.

Mr Wallace also said he is unlikely to run for the position again if it comes up in future.

Despite escaping relatively unscathed from many of the controversies that have plagued PMs he has served under, he has occasionally found himself in hot water over the odd off-script remark.

In March last year, video emerged of him on a Teams call with Russian “pranksters” believed to have links to the country’s intelligence agencies, who posed as the Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal.

The call was said to have lasted about 10 minutes and he is not believed to have disclosed anything sensitive.

At a Nato summit last week, he appeared to suggest Ukraine should show “gratitude” for the military support it has received.

The comments were immediately shut down by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sources close to the Defence Secretary later said: “Mr Wallace was reflecting on the need for Ukraine to address the parts of public opinion and parliaments in the international community who need to be encouraged.”