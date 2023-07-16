NHS ‘not serving its purpose’, says Sir Tony Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS ‘not serving its purpose’, says Sir Tony Blair

By Press Association
Sir Tony Blair has criticised the NHS (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Sir Tony Blair has criticised the NHS (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The NHS is “not serving its purpose” and needs more private sector involvement, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said.

The New Labour leader said the service was failing to provide decent care to all patients, pointing to “terrible” waiting times and post-pandemic pressures.

He added that “private” should not be considered a “dirty word” and there should be “complete cooperation between the public and private sector”.

The former prime minister told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “The NHS is a great institution and we should keep its principles.

“But the truth? I mean, you don’t have to be a genius to look at it and say it’s not, it’s not serving its purpose.”

Tony Blair listens to staff at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey when he was prime minister (Tim Ockenden/PA)
Tony Blair listens to staff at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey when he was prime minister (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Asked if the NHS was providing a good standard of care, he replied: “No, at the moment, it’s, I think, in some respects, it is obviously the staff do a great job in difficult circumstances.

“And I think the general experience of people is, if it’s, if you’re in really acute difficulty, then it still does provide very good care but a lot of the waiting list are terrible.

“Covid, of course, has made it all worse.

“But the truth is, you’re not going to have a lot more money to spend.

“But you do have to think how do we do things completely differently.”

The former Labour leader has previously called for private sector involvement in the health service, having used the 75th anniversary of the health service to claim it would continue “down a path of decline” unless a greater role was given to private health providers.

He has also suggested that patients should be allowed to pay to speed up access to healthcare, echoing proposals made by Conservative former health secretary Sajid Javid.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said ministers remain committed to free-at-the-point-of-use healthcare following his predecessor’s intervention.