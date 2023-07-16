Labour would make training AI to spread terrorism a criminal offence – Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour would make training AI to spread terrorism a criminal offence – Cooper

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper will outline Labour’s approach to national security in a major speech (PA)
A new law aimed at preventing extremist groups from training artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to spread terrorism would be introduced under a Labour government, Yvette Cooper will say.

In a major speech on Monday, the shadow home secretary will set out the party’s approach to national security, including action to stop online radicalisation.

Ms Cooper will argue that while encouraging terrorism is a criminal offence under existing legislation, it is harder to establish culpability when AI is being used as a tool for promotion.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper will outline a number of Labour policies (Victoria Jones/PA)

She will announce that Labour would close the “loophole” by criminalising the deliberate training of chatbots to radicalise vulnerable people.

The party would work closely with the intelligence community towards preventing malicious actors using the technology for such purposes, Ms Cooper will pledge.

Speaking at a Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) defence and security think tank event, she is expected to say: “Artificial intelligence creates new opportunities for Britain, including for law enforcement, but it also presents significant new threats and risks.

“A series of recent cases have revealed the potential for online chatbots to be used to radicalise people with pro-terror content.

“Our law enforcement and legislation must not be outpaced by terrorists and extremists using new technologies to prey on vulnerable people.

“That’s why Labour will criminalise those who purposely train chatbots to spout terrorist material, with stronger action to monitor and stop radicalising chatbots that are inciting violence or amplifying extremist views.”

In her speech, the shadow minister will call on the Government to include action to tackle the deliberate misuse of AI and the rise in online radicalisation in an update on counter-terrorism strategy expected this week.

But a new cross-government strategy for state threats is also needed to run alongside the UK’s plan, she will argue.

Ms Cooper will point to Boris Johnson’s meeting with former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev while he was foreign secretary as an example of behaviour which showed disregard for the importance of national security.

Mr Johnson has said officials were aware in advance that he was attending the house of Evgeny Lebedev and said his contact with the newspaper owner’s father at the event was not “formal” or “pre-arranged.”

Labour’s announcement comes after the sentencing of Jaswant Singh Chail, a former supermarket worker who planned an attack on the Queen at Windsor Castle after being encouraged by his “AI girlfriend”.

The Government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, Jonathan Hall KC, has previously highlighted some of the legal challenges posed by the potential use of AI for radicalisation.

In a report in June, he said: “It is unclear how legal culpability would be established in a scenario where an individual was radicalised (in part) by an AI system.

“Although no case currently exists for revisiting terrorism legislation, the information-gathering capability of AI large language models, and the possibility of truly autonomous target selection, mean that these laws need to be kept under close review.”