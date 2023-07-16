Count Binface aims dig at Johnson’s honours list as he targets former PM’s seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Count Binface aims dig at Johnson’s honours list as he targets former PM’s seat

By Press Association
Count Binface said it is ‘time to take out the trash’ as he plans to take Boris Johnson’s seat in the next by-election (Victoria Jones/PA)
Count Binface has criticised Boris Johnson and expressed his “hate” for the former prime minster’s resignation honours list, calling it a “complete travesty” as he makes a bid for election success in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Comedian Jon Harvey will stand as Count Binface and plans to repeal Mr Johnson’s nominations if he is elected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the upcoming by-election.

“I hate it. It stinks. It’s a complete travesty and that utter disgrace of a former prime minister should not have been allowed to recommend a single human to the (equally disgraceful) House of Lords,” the independent candidate told the PA news agency.

“If I am elected to Parliament, I will seek a private member’s bill to repeal every single one of Bojo’s appointments, and for the icing on the cake I will also abolish the Lords. All of them.”

Count Binface ran against Mr Johnson in the 2019 general election, but hopes this year he will exceed the 69 votes he received last time, and said gaining a majority would be “justice”.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)

The independent candidate also stood for mayor of London in 2021, when he pledged to rename London Bridge as Phoebe Waller Bridge and earned 24,775 first choice votes.

Count Binface believes that voting for him in the by-election will give people a chance to “show Parliament what you really think of them”.

“There’s going to be a general election in the next year or so anyway, so this by-election is a free hit,” he said.

Count Binface said it is “time to take out the trash” on politicians who have “made a mockery” of politics as he hopes to take Mr Johnson’s seat and plans to rename election day, July 20, as Bindependence Day if he is elected.

General Election 2019
Count Binface has been critical of Mr Johnson (Count Binface/PA)

He also criticised the current Government, calling Prime Minster Rishi Sunak “utterly pathetic”, while he dubbed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer only “slightly less pathetic”.

Mr Harvey’s character remains much the same as it was four years ago, running on a manifesto of bringing back Ceefax and “moving the hand dryer in the Crown and Treaty pub in Uxbridge to a more sensible position”.

Count Binface urged voters to put their faith in him and said: “People of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, make your vote Count!”