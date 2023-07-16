Johnson resignation honours ‘brought into question’ Lords appointments process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson resignation honours ‘brought into question’ Lords appointments process

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours caused controversy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Boris Johnson’s controversial resignation honours list has “brought into question” the current appointments system for creating new peers, according to a House of Lords report.

A cross-party committee of senior peers said the former prime minister “showed no interest” in reducing the number of peers during his three years in office and that the number of new appointments he made “far exceeded” the target set by the upper House.

The panel also noted that peerages were “granted predominantly to members of his own party” by the former Conservative leader.

In a report published on Monday by the Lord Speaker’s Committee on the size of the House, the peers said: “In recent months, there have been further developments which have brought the appointments system into question.

“Most notably, there was considerable controversy over the size and composition of prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation list, with over half of initial nominees not being approved by the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac).”

House of Lords
The House of Lords is one of the biggest second chambers in the world (House of Lords 2023/Roger Harris)

The Lord Speaker’s committee has recommended imposing a fixed-term limit, possibly of about 15 years, for service in the Lords and called for a fairer allocation of new appointments that are based on election results.

It said reducing the size of the Lords had become a “second-order issue”, with the priority to introduce a “sustainable” appointments system, ideally via legislation or otherwise by consensus among the political parties.

Peers in 2017 recommended the Lords be capped at 600 to make it smaller than the Commons.

But it has continued to balloon, with the latest report suggesting there are 824 members, making it one of the largest scrutiny chambers in the world.

The committee has reiterated its call for an end to by-elections for hereditary peers to help reduce the overall numbers and provide a better gender balance, given all 90 are men.

The urgency around the reforms comes as peers consider the prospect of Labour winning the next general election, which is likely to be held next year, and needing to quickly increase the representation of Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the second chamber due to it being currently outnumbered by Tory peers.

The report follows a storm over Mr Johnson’s exit honours last month in which he appointed seven new peers to the Lords.

Former Tory London mayoral candidate Sean Bailey, who took part in a lockdown-busting Christmas party in December 2020 at Conservative Party headquarters, and Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen were among those given peerages.

Mr Bailey, who has faced calls for his peerage to be blocked, has apologised for his attendance at the party.

Shaun Bailey
Shaun Bailey has faced calls for his peerage to be blocked (Victoria Jones/PA)

More than half of Mr Johnson’s peerage nominations were not accepted by vetting watchdog Holac, with Conservative MPs and close allies such as former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and former Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams thought to have been among those blocked due to rules around not being able to sit in both chambers.

Allies of the ex-premier accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of removing names from the final list but Downing Street denied the claim.

Ms Dorries announced her intention to quit as an MP ahead of the list being published, although she has yet to formally resign.

Mr Johnson and Mr Adams announced their decision to do the same shortly afterwards, with the former premier departing in protest after discovering a Commons probe found he had lied to MPs with his assurances lockdown rules were followed in No 10 during the pandemic.

His honours list was not the first time Mr Johnson had been at loggerheads with Holac.

In December 2020, Mr Johnson overruled the body to push through a peerage for Tory donor Peter Cruddas despite Holac saying it could not support giving him a seat on the red benches.

Addressing a potential change of government, the Size of the House committee said Labour would be placed in a “difficult position” if it were to win a majority at the next election given its 181 party-affiliated peers make up “not much more than 20%”.

Keir Starmer on Classic FM
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to scrap the House of Lords (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Their average age is also 75, seven years higher than the Conservative group.

Labour leader Sir Keir, who has committed to abolishing unelected peers, has remarked on the “imbalance” in the Lords and his spokesman has hinted that it could need to steadily appoint party peers to ensure it can get its legislative agenda through.

The Lord Speaker’s committee said gradual changes to the make-up of the House could ensure a party is not put in the same situation again.

The committee suggested that new appointments should be allocated on the basis of an average of each party’s share of their Commons’ seats and the national vote at the most recent general election.

“This would have a gradual impact on the political balance of the parties, reflecting each party’s electoral fortunes over time while also allowing each party to refresh its own membership,” the six-page report said.

Lords Burns, chairman of the Size of the House committee, said: “The political leadership should focus initially on putting in place a sustainable and fair method of allocating appointments.

“This will set the basis for a cap and a sustainable reduction in the size of the House.”

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: “This report by a cross-party committee of peers provides recommendations which would reinforce the reputation and effectiveness of the Lords.”