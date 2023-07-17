Left-wing mayor Jamie Driscoll quits Labour after party blocked his candidacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Left-wing mayor Jamie Driscoll quits Labour after party blocked his candidacy

By Press Association
Jamie Driscoll has resigned from the Labour Party (North of Tyne Combined Authority/PA)
Jamie Driscoll has resigned from the Labour Party (North of Tyne Combined Authority/PA)

North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll has resigned from Labour after being blocked by the party from running for another role in the North East.

The left-leaning mayor, who has been described as the “last Corbynista in power”, was last month barred from the longlist to run in the new expanded North East authority.

Mr Driscoll said on Monday that “people are tired of being controlled by Westminster and party HQs” as he lashed out Sir Keir Starmer for breaking promises.

He will continue as an independent in his current job and seek to contest next year’s North East mayoralty election independently.

In a scathing resignation letter to the Labour leader, Mr Driscoll wrote: “Given you have barred me from running as North East mayor, despite being incumbent mayor, I have no other choice.

“In 2020 you told me to my face that you would ‘inspire people to come together … disciplining people to be united is going nowhere’. You’ve broken that promise.

“You’ve U-turned on so many promises: £28 billion to tackle the climate emergency, free school meals, ending university tuition fees, reversing NHS privatisation; in fact, a list of broken promises too long to repeat in this letter.

“Please stop saying ‘I make no apologies for…’ before you find yourself saying ‘I make no apologies for making no apologies’.

“It is not grown-up politics to say Britain is broken and then claim things are now so difficult we will abandon any plan to fix it. That is mental gymnastics worthy of Olympic gold.”

Mr Driscoll promised to run in the North East contest if he raises £25,000 via a crowdfunder by the end of August.

He said: “Millions of people feel the parties in Westminster don’t speak for them.

“They want decisions made closer to home – and not by people who are controlled by party HQs in London.”

The party’s move in June to bar Mr Driscoll from the North East contest prompted a furious backlash.

A senior Labour source at the time linked the decision to the mayor sharing a panel with filmmaker Ken Loach, who was expelled from the party amid efforts to root out antisemitism from the party.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism over his treatment of figures on the left of the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But figures on the left of the party blamed “factionalism” under Sir Keir’s leadership, before trade union chiefs accused it of a “monumental own goal” by excluding Mr Driscoll.

Responding to his exit, a Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is delighted that local party members have selected Kim McGuinness as our candidate for the North East mayoral election next year.

“With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour Party is a changed party, relentlessly focussed on delivering for working people, and we make no apologies that Labour candidates are held to the highest standard.

“The Tories have let our region down, and as Labour mayor, Kim will be the strong voice the North East deserves.”

Asked about accusations of a purge of the left, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “We’ve always been a party that has people from all sorts of different views and perspectives and that needs to continue, that’s really important to who we are.

“It’s also important that we focus together on making sure we’ve got great candidates to stand for election and also that we’re ready to be able to try and form a Labour government.”