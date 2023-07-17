Lib Dems blast SNP for failing to back bid to upgrade Scotland’s sewers

The Lib Dems have hit out at the SNP after a Holyrood motion calling for upgrades to the sewage system was not signed by any of its MSPs.

Alex Cole-Hamilton’s motion was signed by MSPs from the Conservatives, Labour and Greens, as well as his own party.

The motion, which was lodged six weeks ago, notes that in 2022 Scottish Water figures showed there was a 30% increase in the number of sewage overflow events.

In total 14,008 discharges were logged, up from 10,799 incidents in 2021.

The Lib Dems at Holyrood have called for sewers to be upgraded (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, many sewage outflows in Scotland are not monitored.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Finding agreement among Scotland’s fractious political parties can be a difficult task but I had hoped that if there was one issue that might unite MSPs it would be the desire to clamp down on sewage dumping and clean up our rivers and waterways.

“Across Scotland we know there were more than 14,000 sewage spills last year but people are being kept in the dark about the true scale of the problem because so many sewage outlets are unmonitored.

“Disappointingly it seems that SNP MSPs are perfectly happy with this grimy status quo.”

He added: “With or without the support of the SNP, I will continue to campaign for the Scottish Government-owned water company to record and publish all sewage discharges so we get a true picture.

“Then we will need to accelerate measures to upgrade Scotland’s Victorian sewage systems and prevent sewage from flowing into our rivers and onto our beaches.”

Previously, Humza Yousaf has pledged to raise the issue of sewage overflows with Scottish Water directly.

In April, he told Mr Cole-Hamilton: “Our beaches are world-class tourist destinations, so I don’t want to see a single sewage dump where it is absolutely unnecessary, so I will take up the issue personally with Scottish Water.

“I will raise it personally myself with Scottish Water and come back to the member in due course.”

Scottish Water has said it aims to install at least 1,000 new monitors on the network by the end of 2024.