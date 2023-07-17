‘Buy now, pay later’ regulation is needed, says Martin Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Buy now, pay later’ regulation is needed, says Martin Lewis

By Press Association
Martin Lewis has urged the Government to press ahead with plans to bring buy now pay later services under regulation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martin Lewis has urged the Government to press ahead with plans to bring “buy now, pay later” services under regulation.

It follows reports over the weekend that a crackdown on the sector could potentially be shelved, amid concerns that some providers could exit the UK market.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Lewis said: “Yes, BNPL (buy now pay later) used right can help people borrow interest free to spread necessary costs, but it’s still a debt.

“Protection’s needed for when it’s not right. Regulation doesn’t curtail the industry, it’d just means that for both existing firms & new entrants:

“- Fairness rules apply like with other debt

“- If treated badly you can go to @financialombuds (the Financial Ombudsman Service)

“- Firms must be honest that this is borrowing not market it as a lifestyle choice.”

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder added: “Clearly amidst a cost of living crisis, when many are desperate and living on deficit budgets – all forms of major consumer debt need the protections embedded which regulation gives.

“I’d urge @Jeremy_Hunt (Chancellor Jeremy Hunt) to continue with the plans, which we were promised years ago, and have huge support amongst consumer groups (and some BNPL firms) and ensure it’s fully regulated like the debt it is.”

BNPL can be a handy way to spread the cost of purchases, while potentially avoiding the need to pay interest.

But there have been concerns about the ease at which people can build up significant amounts of debt relatively easily, with many BNPL products appearing at online shopping checkouts. Some people may end up borrowing more than they can comfortably afford to repay.

In February, a consultation was launched to look at how firms would be brought under the scope of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The consultation looked at how firms would need to comply with FCA rules, including how they would need to spell out the key information about loans to customers.

The Government previously said the new regulations are could help protect an estimated 10 million customers.

The Treasury said it is reviewing consultation responses.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Regulation of ‘buy now, pay later’ products must be proportionate so borrowers are protected, while still being able to access these useful interest-free products.

“No decisions have been made as we are reviewing the responses to our recent consultation and will report back in due course.”

Sky News previously reported that Treasury officials had been told during recent talks with the industry that some of its biggest players could quit the UK market in the if “heavy-handed” regulation took place.

It is thought that this would not necessarily mean scrapping proposals.

“One option is to look at this as part of work to update the Consumer Credit Act, which the Treasury announced last year,” Sky quoted a source as saying.