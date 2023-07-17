McVey: Schools and universities should remain open in national emergencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McVey: Schools and universities should remain open in national emergencies

By Press Association
Esther McVey says schools and universities should be classed as essential infrastructure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Esther McVey says schools and universities should be classed as essential infrastructure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Education settings such as schools and universities should be classed as “essential infrastructure” to ensure they can stay open during national emergencies, Conservative former Cabinet minister Esther McVey told the Commons.

The Tory MP and GB News presenter said that closures during the pandemic had been a “disaster”.

She was speaking in the Commons as MPs put questions to education ministers.

Esther McVey
Esther McVey said that closures during the pandemic had been a 'disaster' (Aaron Chown/PA)

In response, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan noted schools stayed open during the pandemic to continue teaching certain children in person, and said the Government always seeks to minimise disruption to education in emergency situations.

Schools in England were closed to most pupils for extended periods as part of the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Ms McVey, asking about absent pupils, told the Commons: “Shutting schools during Covid lockdown was a disaster for children and their mental health, and has led to an explosion in severely absent rates.

“Will (the Education Secretary) make sure this cannot happen again by classifying all education settings, including schools, colleges and universities as essential infrastructure to ensure they remain open during national emergencies?”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan noted that schools stayed open during the pandemic (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Schools were not shut during lockdowns, many of our fantastic teachers were still teaching key cohorts supporting our NHS and the most vulnerable such as those with special educational needs.

“But I do fully share her concerns on the impacts the pandemic has had on attainment, attendance and mental health, and she knows we are working really hard to recover, making almost £5 billion available for recovery.

“I can assure (Ms McVey) we will always seek to minimise the disruption to education in emergency situations, and I’m sure that we all have a lot to learn from the experience during the last pandemic and the impact that had on children and… the decisions that we took that were led by medical advice.”

Conservative Robert Halfon, now an education minister, argued in 2021 when he was a backbencher to classify education settings as “national infrastructure” to prevent future shutdowns. His proposal would have required Parliament to approve any closures.

Elsewhere in the Commons session on Monday, Conservative chairman of the Commons’ Education Committee Robin Walker said “a real drive to reduce persistent and increase attendance” in schools “would be welcome”.

He called on the Government to “rapidly adopt” his Tory colleague Flick Drummond’s (Meon Valley) private member’s bill for a register of home-schooled children.

Ms Keegan said: “My department remains committing to legislating for statutory local authority registers of children not in school, and will do so at the next suitable legislative opportunity when parliamentary time allows.”