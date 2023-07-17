Rural Affairs Secretary to attend Highland wildfire summit

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is to attend a Highland wildfire summit organised by a former candidate for first minister.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has called the meeting, which will take place near the site of two wildfires that started earlier this year.

In June, a wildfire in Cannich, near Inverness, burned for almost two weeks and another in nearby Daviot was also reported.

Kate Forbes called the summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Other fires, including in Dumfries and Galloway, have also been reported this year, with excessively dry weather attributed as a main cause.

The summit is aimed at increasing preparedness for another wildfire as well as methods for prevention.

Speaking ahead of the meeting on Wednesday – which is expected to have representatives from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service among the 30 in attendance – Ms Forbes said: “First and foremost, I am hugely grateful for the tireless efforts of everyone who brought these blazes under control and also ensured there was no loss of life.

“Unfortunately these wildfires are unlikely to be the last we see in the Highlands and the aim of the summit is to learn any lessons from tackling these recent fires as well as consider what can be done to assist prevention in future.

“The recent incidents show that careless actions can have devastating results, so it is hugely important that we do everything we can to raise awareness of the dangers and also use all of the available tools at our disposal. I look forward to constructive discussions.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Ms Gougeon will also be in attendance at the meeting alongside representatives of NatureScot, local gamekeepers and Forestry and Land Scotland.