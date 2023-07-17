Competition for small nuclear reactors launched by Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Competition for small nuclear reactors launched by Government

By Press Association
Proponents hope that smaller reactors can benefit from mass production (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Proponents hope that smaller reactors can benefit from mass production (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has promised grants of up to £157 million to several nuclear technology projects across the UK as it launched a separate competition for businesses to develop new nuclear reactors.

From Tuesday companies will be able to sign up with a new arm’s-length Government body, Great British Nuclear.

The companies could then be able to tap into “billions of pounds” of Government and private money to help develop smaller nuclear power plants, energy security secretary Grant Shapps is set to announce on Tuesday.

Grant Shapps
Mr Shapps will be speaking in London later on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was unclear how much Government money Mr Shapps was planning to put towards the development of these smaller, more agile, nuclear reactors.

The so-called small modular reactors (SMRs) that Mr Shapps wants to build are still unproven at any scale.

The idea is to design nuclear power plants which are small enough to be manufactured in factories and then transported to where they are going to be used.

This, the theory goes, will allow builders to benefit from the economies of scale of mass-production.

The first prototypes have started operating in Russia and China within the last three years.

The Government has promised that GB Nuclear will help the Government hit its target that around a quarter of Britain’s electricity will come from nuclear by 2050.

However, it is the latest in a series of promises made by successive governments to ramp up the country’s falling nuclear production.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher’s government promised 10 new nuclear power plants, to be built at a pace of one a year from 1982. Only one was ever built, Sizewell B.

Decades later Tony Blair promised a new generation of nuclear power plants which would help to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions.

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk
Sizewell B is the only nuclear power plant to have come online in Britain in over three decades (Chris Radburn/PA)

Reviving Mr Blair’s plans years after, David Cameron’s government promised to build eight power plants. Out of these none have been completed, although Hinkley Point C is under construction.

Ahead of his speech later on Tuesday Mr Shapps said: “Britain has a rich history as a pioneer of nuclear power, having launched the era of civil nuclear power – and I’m proud to be turbocharging its revival and placing our country once again at the forefront of global innovation.

“By rapidly boosting our homegrown supply of nuclear and other clean, reliable, and abundant energy, we will drive down bills for British homes and make sure the UK is never held to energy ransom by tyrants like Putin.

“Today, as we open Great British Nuclear and the competition to develop cutting-edge small modular reactor technology, which could result in billions of pounds of public and private sector investment, we are seeing the first brush strokes of our nuclear power renaissance to power up Britain and grow our economy for decades to come.”

Alongside the launch of GB Nuclear the Government also announced that it would give grants of up to £157 million to several different projects.

This includes up to £77 million to accelerate the development of a nuclear business in the UK and support new designs.

This will maximise the chance of small and advanced modular reactors being built during the next parliament, the Government said.

Up to a further £58 million will be available for the development and designs of a new advanced modular reactor, which operate at higher temperatures, and new types of fuel.