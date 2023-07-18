Labour may be unable to afford to reverse ‘lots of bad policies’, MP warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour may be unable to afford to reverse ‘lots of bad policies’, MP warns

By Press Association
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said there is ‘no money left’ for Labour to roll out all the reforms it would like to if it wins the next general election (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said there is 'no money left' for Labour to roll out all the reforms it would like to if it wins the next general election (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour may not be able to afford to reverse “lots of bad policies”, a senior MP has warned, amid party divisions over Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to keep the two-child benefit cap in place.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said on Tuesday that there is “no money left” for the party to roll out all the reforms it would like to if it wins the next general election.

There has been disquiet among Labour MPs after party leader Sir Keir confirmed he would retain the Conservatives’ cap which has been criticised for pushing families into poverty.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The policy, introduced by Tory former chancellor George Osborne during his austerity drive, prevents parents claiming Universal Credit for any third or subsequent child.

Scrapping the cap would lift around 270,000 households with children out of poverty at an estimated cost of £1.4 billion in the first year.

Ms Powell told Sky News: “We’ve opposed this policy, this is not a good policy. We’ve opposed it for many years through Parliament, but we’re now in a very different economic situation.

“As a famous phrase would go, there is no money left, the Government has absolutely tanked the economy.

“I don’t know it is dividing the shadow cabinet.”

She was reminded that shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth has previously described the policy as “heinous”.

Ms Powell said: “Both can be true at the same time, that things can be a bad policy, they can be bad politics, but the economic reality is what we’re now faced with.

“There are lots of bad policies… we’re not implementing them, it’s about not reversing…”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has also described the cap in the past as “obscene and inhumane”.

Ms Powell added on LBC: “Both things can be true at the same time, which is that things can be bad policy and an awful situation but that we can’t immediately afford to do something about them.

“And that is true of a whole range of issues, I’m afraid. After 13 years there is a lot of things that we need to put right and we’ve got action plans to do some of that.”

Ms Rayner had to deal with concerns raised by multiple backbenchers at a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday evening despite defences from senior figures.

Jon Trickett, an MP on Labour’s left, referred to House of Commons Library research from last week suggesting that removing the cap would cost around £1.4 billion this year and £1.7 billion next year.

He said: “The country could, and should, immediately take hundreds of thousands of families out of poverty in an instant by ending the two-child benefit cap.”