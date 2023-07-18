A&E waiting time stagnation continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A&E waiting time stagnation continues

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The proportion of people waiting more than four hours at Scotland’s emergency departments has continued to stagnate, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 68.9% of attendances at A&E waited longer than four hours in the week up to July 9, up slightly from 68.8% the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims for 95% of attendances to bee seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours – a target that has not been met since the early months of the pandemic.

Of the 24,880 attendances in that week, 673 people waited more than 12 hours, up from 600 the previous week, while 1,980 waited longer than eight hours, down from 1,966.

A total of 7,729 people waited more than four hours, down from 7,913.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Weekly A&E performance against the four-hour target has stabilised.

“However, performance is not where we want it to be and we continue to work closely with NHS Boards, who are facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge. We are continuing to manage ongoing pressures on acute care by expanding our Hospital at Home capacity across the country.”