MPs to investigate relations between UK and Scottish Governments

A committee of MPs is opening an inquiry into the state of relations between the Scottish and UK Governments.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will look into how intergovernmental relations have developed since devolution in 1998.

Last year, a new framework for relations between London and Edinburgh was established which aimed to smooth working between the two Governments.

However, the newly-formed committees have met less frequently than was planned.

Michael Gove recently said relations were ‘very cordial’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There have been a number of high-profile disputes between the UK and Scottish Governments recently.

Humza Yousaf’s Government is going to court to seek a judicial review into the Scottish Secretary’s decision to use Section 35 to block Holyrood’s gender recognition reform law.

The Scottish Government says this and other actions show that Westminster is undermining devolution in the post-Brexit era.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who introduced the new framework, said last month that day-to-day relations between the two Governments are “very cordial”.

Pete Wishart launched the inquiry (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

He said the disputes are often down to the Greens’ influence on the Scottish Government and their aversion to economic growth.

Pete Wishart, who chairs the cross-party committee, said: “This November, we will celebrate 25 years of the Scotland Act, legislation that established the Scottish Parliament and a devolved government.

“Today, the Scottish Affairs Committee launches a new inquiry to mark this defining moment in Scotland’s political history.

“In the inquiry, we will trace how intergovernmental relations have developed since the Act was passed, asking key individuals involved in the changes on how effectively Holyrood and Westminster have worked together on policy challenges during this period.

“We will be taking a closer look at recent changes to intergovernmental processes, including how the UK’s four Governments work together post-Brexit to manage policy development and divergence.

“As Governments look to accommodate this constitutional change, we will question whether the tools for effective cooperation between Scotland and Westminster operate as best they can.”