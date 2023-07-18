MPs to investigate relations between UK and Scottish Governments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

MPs to investigate relations between UK and Scottish Governments

By Press Association
The Scottish Government says Westminster is undermining devolution (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)


A committee of MPs is opening an inquiry into the state of relations between the Scottish and UK Governments.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will look into how intergovernmental relations have developed since devolution in 1998.

Last year, a new framework for relations between London and Edinburgh was established which aimed to smooth working between the two Governments.

However, the newly-formed committees have met less frequently than was planned.

British Irish Council summit
Michael Gove recently said relations were ‘very cordial’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There have been a number of high-profile disputes between the UK and Scottish Governments recently.

Humza Yousaf’s Government is going to court to seek a judicial review into the Scottish Secretary’s decision to use Section 35 to block Holyrood’s gender recognition reform law.

The Scottish Government says this and other actions show that Westminster is undermining devolution in the post-Brexit era.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who introduced the new framework, said last month that day-to-day relations between the two Governments are “very cordial”.

UK Parliament portraits
Pete Wishart launched the inquiry (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

He said the disputes are often down to the Greens’ influence on the Scottish Government and their aversion to economic growth.

Pete Wishart, who chairs the cross-party committee, said: “This November, we will celebrate 25 years of the Scotland Act, legislation that established the Scottish Parliament and a devolved government.

“Today, the Scottish Affairs Committee launches a new inquiry to mark this defining moment in Scotland’s political history.

“In the inquiry, we will trace how intergovernmental relations have developed since the Act was passed, asking key individuals involved in the changes on how effectively Holyrood and Westminster have worked together on policy challenges during this period.

“We will be taking a closer look at recent changes to intergovernmental processes, including how the UK’s four Governments work together post-Brexit to manage policy development and divergence.

“As Governments look to accommodate this constitutional change, we will question whether the tools for effective cooperation between Scotland and Westminster operate as best they can.”