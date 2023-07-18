Failing to master AI could see retreat of progressive politics – Sir Tony Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Failing to master AI could see retreat of progressive politics – Sir Tony Blair

By Press Association
Sir Tony Blair said technological changes will allow politicians to ‘reimagine’ the state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said a failure to “master” technological advances such as artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to a “retreat” of progressive politics.

Opening the Future of Britain conference in central London, the former Labour leader said technology was changing “how we live, the way we shop, what we watch, even how we date and the jobs we do”.

“This is going to accelerate at a faster pace than ever before,” he said.

“And here is the challenge: though the world is changing, the state is not.”

Sir Tony said neither government nor health services are making use of national data infrastructure while digital IDs, which he said are “preconditional for a completely digital state”, are not being created.

He said the technology changes coming will allow politicians to “not just reform the state” but “reimagine it entirely” and “create the economy of the future”.

Giving examples of the potential change possible, he said “proper use of NHS data” could save £10 billion a year in early targeting of illnesses and that real-time data could help reduce hospital admissions by 60%.

AI will “dramatically change” clinical trials and help develop future drugs, as well as detect diseases such as cancer, he added.

Sir Tony, who was in Downing Street for 10 years from 1997, said the impact of technology needed the “full concentrated focus of government”.

He argued that while there were “huge” risks to technological advances, without “harnessing” it progressive politics would fail to capture its political mission.

“This technology revolution isn’t an interesting sideshow on the margins of traditional politics,” said Sir Tony.

Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace is among the other speakers at the conference (James Manning/PA)

“It should change them as completely as it is changing the world.

“Of course like every technology there are dangers … which are also huge.

“But in political terms – small ‘p’ political terms – it goes to the same point.

“Understanding, mastering and harnessing the 21st-century technology revolution is the 21st-century’s progressive political mission, in the same way that ultimately mastering the 19th-century industrial revolution became the mission first of the Liberal Party in the 19th century and then the Labour Party over 100 years ago.

“Otherwise, for progressive politics the danger is in retreat to a version of old-fashioned state intervention which now manifests itself in anti-globalisation sentiment, forgetting the enormous benefits open trading markets have brought the world.

“Or in new-fashioned identity politics, which risks mirroring the divisiveness of the far-right, not defeating it.”

Other speakers set to address the conference include TV chef Jamie Oliver, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.