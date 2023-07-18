‘Nuclear renaissance’ promised as Government banks on small reactors plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Nuclear renaissance’ promised as Government banks on small reactors plan

By Press Association
Grant Shapps revealed plans to build more nuclear reactors (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Grant Shapps revealed plans to build more nuclear reactors (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK will lead a “renaissance” on nuclear energy, Grant Shapps has promised, as the Government floated a potential £20 billion plan backing the development of smaller scale nuclear technology projects.

Ministers have promised grants of up to £157 million to several projects across the UK, as well as a separate competition for businesses to develop new nuclear reactors.

From Tuesday, companies will be able to sign up with a new arm’s-length Government body, Great British Nuclear.

Mr Shapps, speaking at the body’s launch in central London, bemoaned decades of decline in the nuclear industry and anti-nuclear campaigning, as he criticised previous Government inaction.

It had been a “colossal mistake”, he told an audience of experts and industry figures, which had caused more reliance on fossil fuels.

Promising the “beginning of a new nuclear age, a renaissance”, he said: “We have learned the lessons of the past… the developer-led approach of the late 90s has just not delivered.”

He promised that under Great British Nuclear there would be a “more active but arms-length approach” from the Government as it bids to reach net zero by 2050.

The £20 billion is not a spending commitment but Mr Shapps indicated that the figure showed how serious ministers were about the development of the smaller, more agile, nuclear reactors.

The plan will see successful companies able to tap in to Government and private money to help develop the plants.

The so-called small modular reactors (SMRs) that Mr Shapps wants to build are still unproven at any scale.

The idea is to design nuclear power plants which are small enough to be manufactured in factories and then transported to where they are going to be used.

This, the theory goes, will allow builders to benefit from the economies of scale of mass production.

The first prototypes have started operating in Russia and China within the last three years.

Ministers have promised that GB Nuclear will help the Government hit its target that around a quarter of Britain’s electricity will come from nuclear by 2050.

It could be years before the sites are actually up and running, with final investment decisions expected before 2029.

Mr Shapps said he hoped that the first SMRs would be generating electricity in the 2030s.

“The process to get there is very rapid,” he said.

Grant Shapps
Mr Shapps promised to boost the nuclear industry (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said that he did not believe it would be difficult to find sites for the smaller reactors and that the promise of thousands of jobs would make them a popular prospect for local communities.

“I don’t think locating sites is likely to be a problem in the short or medium term,” he told reporters.

“They are popular, people know they bring in good jobs.”

The Cabinet minister also did not rule out Chinese-backed investment in future projects. It comes after Parliament’s spy agency watchdog flagged concerns about the role the Asian power is playing in the civil nuclear energy sector.

China General Nuclear last year dropped out of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project in Suffolk but the Intelligence and Security Committee last weekend warned that it had serious questions about future projects.

Mr Shapps said: “I won’t take Chinese money into anything which is part of our national infrastructure in terms of sharing the technologies or anything else.”

He said that such an approach “got the balance right” in meeting security concerns.

This week’s commitment is the latest in a series of promises made by successive governments to ramp up the country’s falling nuclear production.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher’s government promised 10 new nuclear power plants, to be built at a pace of one a year from 1982. Only one was ever built – Sizewell B.

EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk
Sizewell B is the only nuclear power plant to have come online in Britain in over three decades (Chris Radburn/PA)

Decades later Tony Blair promised a new generation of nuclear power plants which would help to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions.

Reviving Mr Blair’s plans years later, David Cameron’s government promised to build eight power plants. None of these have been completed, although Hinkley Point C is under construction.

Alongside the launch of GB Nuclear the Government also announced that it would give grants of up to £157 million to several different projects.

This includes up to £77 million to accelerate the development of a nuclear business in the UK and support new designs.

This funding will maximise the chance of small and advanced modular reactors being built during the next parliament, the Government said.

Up to a further £58 million will be available for the development and designs of a new advanced modular reactor – which operate at higher temperatures – and new types of fuel.

Labour accused the Government of overseeing “another relaunch” and overseeing “13 years of failure”.

Shadow energy minister Alan Whitehead said: “It’s shambolic that after 13 years of Tory government, not one of the 10 nuclear sites approved by the last Labour government has been built.

“Ministers should today tell us whether they can guarantee to keep their promise to bring Sizewell to final investment decision this Parliament. The signs are not encouraging.”