Government to begin plastic wet wipe ban consultation soon, says water minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government to begin plastic wet wipe ban consultation soon, says water minister

By Press Association
Most wet wipes contain plastic, which prevents them from breaking down when flushed (Yorkshire Water/PA)
Most wet wipes contain plastic, which prevents them from breaking down when flushed (Yorkshire Water/PA)

The Government will begin a consultation on the ban of plastic wet wipes “as soon as possible”, water minister Rebecca Pow has said.

Ms Pow answered questions from the Lords’ industry and regulators committee on the water industry and the role of Government on Tuesday.

She said: “Under my hat, I would like to ban wet wipes containing plastics and bring forward our ban on these things, but that’s what we are endeavouring to do.”

Asked to give an exact date for the consultation on banning wet wipes, Ms Pow said: “All I can say is, as soon as possible.”

Millions of wet wipes are sold in the UK every year, with uses ranging from make-up removal and hand sanitisers to surface cleaners, with increasing numbers causing problems in sewers and waterways.

Around 90% of wet wipes currently contain plastic, which prevents them from breaking down when flushed, according to the Flood Hub – an organisation supported by the Environmental Agency.

They are a major contributor to fatbergs, which block sewers.

Fatbergs are formed when fat, oil and grease are poured down sinks and drains and combine with items that should not be flushed down the toilet, such as wet wipes, nappies and cotton buds.

Earlier this year, Water UK launched a campaign urging Britons to “bin the wipe”, adding that 75% of drain blockages are caused by people flushing wet wipes down the toilet.

Asked if the Government had the “will” to ban wet wipes, Ms Pow said that she personally had the will to do it.

Disinfecting the hands with wet wipes
Millions of wet wipes are sold in the UK every year (Alamy/PA)

“Well, I certainly have the will,” she said. “I have never been a woman that uses wet wipes.

“We actually were also the Government that launched our plan for water, which sets out step by step the game-changing transformation, for everything to do with water from demand to supply to pollution.

“And one of the things we said in there would be that we would progress the banning of wet wipes, and wet wipes in particular containing microbeads.

“In fact, I was the backbencher that started the campaign to ban plastics in wet wipes, which we’ve done. So we are already now working on how we can bring forward this consultation rapidly to do exactly as you’re saying.”

However, she said that there were businesses that were unhappy with the ban.

“But as with everything that one does, of course, there are businesses who are not quite so happy with the idea of banning wet wipes,” she said.

“But they do cause fatbergs… and it’s also about education to the public because there have been some very, very good campaigns, voluntary campaigns and bin the wipe, which gone a great way towards educating people not to chuck wet wipes down the loo.”