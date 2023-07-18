First Minister retains ‘full confidence’ in MSP following WhatsApp message leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister retains ‘full confidence’ in MSP following WhatsApp message leak

By Press Association
Elena Whitham has apologised after her WhatsApp messages were leaked (Jane Barlow/PA)
Elena Whitham has apologised after her WhatsApp messages were leaked (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister has “full confidence” in an SNP MSP who lambasted several of her colleagues in a leaked WhatsApp chat.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham apologised after a string of messages was revealed by the Daily Record newspaper, where she expressed disdain for some senior members from her own party, the Tories and the royal family.

The MSP, who represents Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley, labelled Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Shona Robison a “cold fish”, Conservative MSP Brian Whittle a “prick”, and said the late Queen’s Jubilee was “royalist bollocks”.

Ms Whitham later responded to the Daily Record’s story, posting on Twitter: “These comments were not acceptable and I apologise sincerely.”

Humza Yousaf said Ms Whitham was right to apologise.

Speaking to reporters at Peterhead Power Station in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday, he said: “It was absolutely right that Elena apologised.

“These comments were obviously made in private and then leaked, but nonetheless she was right to apologise, and I spoke to Elena yesterday and she’s right to apologise to her colleagues that were affected.

“I have absolute full confidence in Elena. She’s doing an excellent job in a really challenging portfolio.

“We all know the scale of Scotland’s drug deaths at the moment.

“It’s a national mission for us to bring those drugs deaths down considerably and she’s doing a great job.

“We saw in the last couple of weeks, of course, she laid out our drug law reform proposals which got wide praise, not just domestically, but right across the world too.”

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said Elena Whitman was right to apologise (Paul Ellis/PA)

Mr Yousaf was then asked if he is concerned for the SNP, with recent controversies and several of its politicians stating they will not stand at the next election.

He said: “Not in the slightest, because every election cycle we tend to get people who retire, who will decide to do other things, who will move on.

“We obviously have a deadline for when MPs need to tell us if they’re going to stand or not stand so we can get on with the selection process, and that deadline very much is looming.

“So that’s why we’re hearing about MSPs deciding to stand down.

“But what I can tell you about every single one of those SNP MPs who will be standing down, and they’ve made a fantastic contribution to our party, to our cause, is they will continue to contribute to our party and to our cause, because I know each and every one of them will continue to advance the cause of independence whether they’re MPs or not.”