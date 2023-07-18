Investigation re-starts into human rights watchdog chair over behaviour claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation re-starts into human rights watchdog chair over behaviour claims

By Press Association
Equality and Human Rights Commission chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner was being investigated over allegations about her behaviour (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Equality and Human Rights Commission chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner was being investigated over allegations about her behaviour (Ian Nicholson/PA)

An investigation into the chair of the human rights watchdog over claims about her conduct at work has re-started.

In May, Channel 4 News revealed Equality and Human Rights Commission chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner was being investigated by an independent barrister after allegations about her behaviour were made by a member of staff.

Claims about alleged bullying and harassment, a toxic workplace culture and internal concerns about its independence and impartiality have also been made, the broadcaster reported.

The revelations proved controversial with supporters saying she was being targeted by pro-trans rights activists inside the commission.

The probe was paused for legal advice to be sought but it has now been re-opened.

An EHRC spokesperson said: “Following legal advice, the pause on the investigation has been lifted.

“We are unable to comment further to protect the integrity of the investigation and to ensure fairness to all parties.”

Baroness Falkner told the broadcaster in May: “I, of course, take these allegations very seriously and with humility.

“I will be cooperating fully with the investigation by presenting a detailed rebuttal and have every confidence in being exonerated.

“I am not aware of any formal employment complaints having been brought against me during my tenure as chairwoman.

“At this point, no findings have been made in relation to me, the board or any individual commissioner.

“While these matters are being investigated, it would be wrong for me to offer a point by point rebuttal through the media.

“I am always prepared to take criticism, to reflect on my decisions and to hear from those I may have inadvertently upset by my actions or those of the board.”

In April the watchdog said changing the definition of sex under the Equality Act could result in “greater legal clarity” around women-only spaces and access to sport.

Cabinet Meeting
Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch wrote to the watchdog over whether the definition of sex is ‘sufficiently clear’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch wrote to the body in February to ask for their consideration about whether the definition of sex is “sufficiently clear and strikes the appropriate balance of interests between different protected characteristics”.

The EHRC said it had considered the issue and while it found “no straightforward balance” it had “come to the view that if ‘sex’ is defined as biological sex for the purposes of EqA (Equality Act), this would bring greater legal clarity in eight areas”.

Among these were hospital wards, with the EHRC saying that a “biological definition of sex would make it simpler to make a women’s-only ward a space for biological women”.

On the subject of sport, the organisation said a biological definition of sex “would mean that organisers could exclude trans women from women’s sport without this additional burden” of having to show it was necessary to do so in the interests of fairness or safety.