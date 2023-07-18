Government planting less than half its target of trees, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Government planting less than half its target of trees, say MPs

By Press Association
Creating new woodland is essential to the recovery of nature, a key environmental goal for Government (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Creating new woodland is essential to the recovery of nature, a key environmental goal for Government (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Government is planting less than half of its annual target of trees, raising concerns about how it will meet its nature recovery and timber construction goals, MPs have said.

The Environmental Audit Committee said it welcomes the Government’s targets but that it is “very unlikely” it will meet them, with only two autumn-spring planting seasons left before a March 2025 deadline.

Woodland restoration is seen as critical for improving natural habitats as well as using more home-grown timber for construction, but at present the rate of planting is less than half of the what is required to achieve 30,000 hectares by March 2025, the committee said.

Forestry England, the Government agency responsible for managing the public forest estate in England, has only planted 303 hectares out of the intended 2,000 between 2021 and 2026.

It means the UK will be more reliant on importing foreign timber with the committee concerned that this will have a negative impact on ecological systems abroad.

The committee said there was no single strategy that articulates the Government’s vision for the timber sector, which is a more environmentally-friendly way of building houses, nor is there a clear plan to integrate that with a delivery on nature restoration and climate change mitigation.

Chair of the committee, Philip Dunne, said: “As we look to meet our net zero and nature goals, pressures on woodland will grow.

“The construction industry is increasingly looking to move away from steel and concrete to lower carbon alternatives, and timber is well placed to step in.

“Increasing productive forestry is welcome, though the Government must ensure that this isn’t at the expense of biodiversity.

“The Government’s target to plant 30,000 hectares of woodland in the UK by March 2025 is welcome, and by and large ministers appreciate the conflicting challenges and demands on woodland.

Biomass plant
Biomass, such as that burnt at the Drax power station in North Yorkshire, must be genuinely sustainably sourced, the committee said (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“But the Committee is concerned that England is currently way off meeting its contribution to that UK-wide goal, and that the rate of planting must increase: not only to achieve greater biodiversity, but to ensure that the supply of timber from productive forestry is maintained.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was committed to having 16.5% of England’s total land area covered by woodland by 2050 but recognised there is “much more to do” to speed up planting.

The committee said the Government should create a holistic strategy for domestic timber growth that would incorporate the various goals together.

This would also help to give private sector planters and landowners as well as end-users of timber a clearer idea about what is happening given the competing demands for wood.

The committee also said that biomass should be genuinely sustainably sourced and that the right trees are planted in the right place, with native broadleaves for wildlife habitats and conifers for softwood timber.

Forestry England currently lacks the resources to ensure that trees are planted according to the UK Forestry Standard, the committee added, which should be rectified “urgently”.

Mr Dunne said: “At the moment there are simply too many overlapping strategies that aim to cover tree planting policies in the UK and in England, and there is little evidence of an overall vision for the timber sector.

“The numerous strategies are disjointed: what is required is an overarching, holistic strategy that sets a long-term vision for how different types of woodland will be used to deliver Government’s goals.

“The public sector is only responsible for a quarter of UK woodland. The private sector is therefore responsible for the lion’s share of planting, but with unclear strategies, overly bureaucratic schemes and a lack of clear leadership on planting on the public estate, there is little in way of incentive.

“I hope the Government considers our report carefully, particularly as it looks to publish its Land Use Framework later this year.

“This would be a timely opportunity for ministers to set out its vision for the future of UK tree planting.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “Since the start of this Parliament, we have planted or supported the planting of over 10.8 million trees.

“Increasing tree cover is at the heart our pledge to meet net zero ambitions, which is why we are investing £650 million during this Parliament in transforming England’s treescapes.

“We are also continuing to work on delivering our legal target to have 16.5% of England’s total land area covered by trees by 2050.

“Tree planting rates are now at record levels, but we know there is much more to do and will continue to work with partners in both the private and public sector at pace to increase the nation’s tree cover and boost the forestry sector – supporting domestic timber production, creating new jobs and improving biodiversity across the country.”