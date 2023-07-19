Tory MP Bob Stewart pleads not guilty to racially abusing man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP Bob Stewart pleads not guilty to racially abusing man

By Press Association
Bob Stewart appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)
Conservative MP Bob Stewart has pleaded not guilty to racially abusing a man after he allegedly told him to “go back to Bahrain”.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after a complaint was made by activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who has said he is living in exile after being tortured in the Gulf state.

The MP for Beckenham in south-east London is alleged to have told Mr Alwadaei during an angry confrontation on December 14 last year to “get stuffed” and that he is “taking money off my country”.

The Met charged the 74-year-old politician with a racially aggravated public order offence over the incident outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei
Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei claims he was racially abused by Beckenham MP Bob Stewart (James Manning/PA)

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charge.

The MP also denied an alternative count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The second charge is to allow the court discretion on the racial element of the allegation and does not relate to a separate incident, the Met said.

The politician confirmed his full name as Robert Alexander Stewart and gave the court an address in Bromley.

A one-day trial has been fixed for November 3 at the same court.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring did not give Stewart unconditional bail but “simply” adjourned the hearing, which means that if the politician does not attend court in November the trial will go ahead in his absence.

The defendant said: “I will be here, judge.”

Stewart, a former British Army officer, kept the Tory whip following the authorisation of the charges.

He has represented Beckenham since 2010.

Mr Alwadaei, 37, who said he was tortured after taking part in anti-government protests in the country, is the director of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.