Hundreds of migrants cross Channel as Illegal Migration Bill set to become law

Nearly 600 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK as the Government hailed its sweeping reforms passing through Parliament.

The Home Office said 574 people were detected on Tuesday in 12 boats, just hours after a dramatic night of voting on the Illegal Migration Bill on Monday which sees it poised to become law.

(PA Graphics)

This is the second highest number of arrivals on a single day this year and takes the provisional total for 2023 so far to 13,774.

While ministers trumpeted the flagship legislation, central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” crossing the Channel, the United Nations denounced the plans.

It came as the Bibby Stockholm barge – which will house 500 asylum seekers – was met by protesters as it arrived into Dorset’s Portland Port. But two other cruise ships set to house migrants have reportedly been unable to find a berth.