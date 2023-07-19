Councils ‘simply do not understand’ evidence given by Matt Hancock, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils ‘simply do not understand’ evidence given by Matt Hancock, inquiry told

By Press Association
Evidence given to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry by Matt Hancock has been called into question by local councils, who insisted his former department had “far more levers” to oversee social care provision than he suggested (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Evidence given to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry by Matt Hancock has been called into question by local councils, which insisted his former department had “far more levers” to oversee social care provision than he suggested.

A barrister representing the Local Government Association and Welsh Local Government Association said his clients “simply do not understand” the evidence the ex-health secretary gave to the inquiry.

Last month, Mr Hancock told inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett that adult social care was in a “terrible” state of pandemic preparedness, with the Government lacking basic knowledge, including how many care homes were in the UK at the time when the coronavirus struck.

He said that by January 2020 the department he headed up – which he accepted meant he had responsibility to ensure “adequate oversight” for planning and preparedness for a health emergency – did not have a plan in place to identify how many people were in the care sector.

But the MP said the responsibility for ensuring pandemic preparedness in the sector “formally fell to local authorities” – and while he was accountable through his role as secretary of state for health and social care he “didn’t have the levers to act”.

He described the system for running adult social care as “flawed” and said it was in “nowhere near good-enough shape” when the pandemic hit.

He also said he asked to see the pandemic preparedness plans he understood local authorities were required to have in place, and that social care minister Helen Whately “found that there were only two”, which were “wholly inadequate”.

On the final day of the module one hearings, which are focused on resilience and preparedness, Robin Allen KC suggested his clients disagreed with Mr Hancock’s comments.

During closing statements on Wednesday, he told the inquiry: “My clients simply do not understand the evidence of former secretary of state for health, Mr Hancock, who stated that only two councils had plans for pandemic flu, a suggestion they do not believe to be accurate at all.”

Mr Allen said: “And similarly they believe the department had and has far more levers to understand, oversee and to shape social care provision than his evidence suggested.

“To find out the extent of adult social care provision, all he had to do was to speak to the Care Quality Commission with which providers must be registered, or with directors of Adult Social Services, who commissioned care services.”

In future, Mr Allen said local government should be “at the core of all future resilience planning” and “must be treated as a trusted and equal partner by central government”.

He added: “Local government preparedness has been impacted by austerity but this cannot be allowed to occur again.”