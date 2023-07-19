Government will focus on young people ‘once we’ve fixed the economy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government will focus on young people ‘once we’ve fixed the economy’

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has said the Government will focus more on opportunities for young people ‘once we’ve hopefully fixed the economy’ (James Manning/PA)
The Government will focus more on opportunities for young people “once we’ve hopefully fixed the economy”, the Culture Secretary has said.

Lucy Frazer set out her vision to unlock young people’s potential in a speech at the Onward think tank on Wednesday, saying: “Everywhere in the country young people should have someone to talk to, something to do and somewhere to go.”

When it was put to her that continuity of funding is crucial for youth charities, she conceded that the Government is “very constrained” by election cycles.

“We have Government Spending Reviews that fit into those election cycles, and we ain’t going to change that very quickly.”

Ms Frazer continued: “But I think what is important is if, as a Government, we message what is important to us as a Government.

“Because I think saying what matters can harness action or people following through as a result of people knowing what Government cares about and where it’s going to invest its energy if it isn’t an immediate announcement of money.”

The Cabinet minister pointed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech at the beginning of the year in which he set out his five priorities for the country.

“If you actually read the speech, he talks about education and opportunity, so these are things that haven’t yet permeated through the waves,” she said.

“But once we’ve hopefully fixed the economy, and are on the right track, I think you’ll hear more about it as a Government as a whole.”

The Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport said that although youth does not appear in her title, it is an important part of her work as she seeks to make it a “strand across my department”.

She spoke of the importance of all children having access to mentors and role models, as well as “something they can belong to”, such as a sports team or a youth group.

Social connections and feelings of belonging are key to social mobility, she said.

“These should not just be the preserve of the kids of pushy parents or tiger mums. They should be available for every person everywhere.”