Sunak says ‘our plan is working’ ahead of by-election test

Rishi Sunak urged voters to back his plan for the country as the Tories braced for a triple by-election blow.

The Prime Minister said the fall in inflation was proof that the Government’s plan is working and Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata’s announcement of a £4 billion battery plant was a “vote of confidence in the UK”.

But Downing Street aides fear the Tories will still struggle in Thursday’s three Westminster by-elections.

Labour hopes to snatch Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was Boris Johnson’s seat until he quit, and Selby and Ainsty.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran during a visit to Jaguar Land Rover in Warwickshire (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The Liberal Democrats hope to win the contest in Somerton and Frome.

Mr Sunak refused to be drawn on speculation he could attempt to reset his premiership by carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle in the wake of by-election defeats.

“You would never expect me to comment on things like that,” he told reporters.

“What I’m determined to do is just deliver on the priorities that I set out for the country – halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

“And today, what we saw with the inflation figures is that our plan is working.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation was 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022.

Mr Sunak said: “I know things are difficult for people right now but I’m determined to bring inflation down, today’s figures should give people some comfort that the plan is working. I’m going to stick to the course.”

Asked to rate his performance, Mr Sunak said: “I set out five very clear priorities at the beginning of the year and I’m committed to delivering them.

“It’s for the British public to judge.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary acknowledged it would be tough for the Tories to hold the three seats on Thursday.

She said: “By-elections, for incumbent governments, are very difficult, that is the nature of them.

“The election that the Conservative Party is most focused on is the general election.”