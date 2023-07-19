Tories complain about Standard’s ‘clear mockery’ of their London mayoralty pick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories complain about Standard’s ‘clear mockery’ of their London mayoralty pick

By Press Association
Councillor Susan Hall speaks at the Battle of Britain Bunker in Uxbridge, west London, after being named as the Conservative Party candidate for the Mayor of London election in 2024 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Councillor Susan Hall speaks at the Battle of Britain Bunker in Uxbridge, west London, after being named as the Conservative Party candidate for the Mayor of London election in 2024 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Conservatives have complained to the Evening Standard about its “contemptible” front page coverage of the selection of Susan Hall as their candidate to be London mayor.

Deputy party chairman Nickie Aiken said the selection of the full-page picture of the London Assembly member was “clear mockery”, suggesting there was a “whiff of misogyny”.

The accompanying headline asked “And the winner is?”, with text suggesting that Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan is “odds-on to seal third victory”.

Tory party chairman Greg Hands backed Ms Aiken’s complaint to Standard editor Dylan Jones, saying the coverage was “extremely disappointing”.

In her letter shared on Twitter, Ms Aiken said: “I am writing to you to express my sincere disappointment in your front page today.

“Your choice of photo of Susan Hall is a clear mockery, and it is contemptible, especially as the first female candidate for London mayor from either of the two main parties.”

Ms Aiken said the councillor was “heavily encouraged” by the Standard photographer to pose with her arms in the air “despite expressing reluctance”.

She said other images were made available by the PA news agency, adding: “It therefore appears to me that this photograph was chosen with malicious intent.”

The MP called for a “prompt response and explanation” from the editor, who joined the paper last month having previously led the British GQ men’s lifestyle magazine.