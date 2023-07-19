UK’s mission to become ‘global power in space’ back on track, ministers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UK’s mission to become ‘global power in space’ back on track, ministers say

By Press Association
The meeting was attended by astronaut Tim Peake (ESA/PA)
The meeting was attended by astronaut Tim Peake (ESA/PA)

Britain’s mission to become a “global power in space” is back on track after the first meeting of the Government’s reignited space council, ministers have said.

The National Space Council, which aims to co-ordinate all aspects of the UK’s space strategy, met for the first time since its reinstatement.

It was set up in 2020 to provide ministerial leadership on developing the UK’s space sector but was disbanded under the Liz Truss government.

The council was re-established after the move drew criticism from MPs.

Co-chaired by Chloe Smith, Secretary of State for Science and Technology, and Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence, the meeting was attended by other Cabinet ministers as well as British astronaut Tim Peake.

Ms Smith said: “Space is critical to modern life: global telecoms, weather forecasting, and our national security all rely on satellites, and as the importance of space grows, so must our ambitions for the UK.

“Our reinstated National Space Council will ensure the Government moves in lockstep with the sector to deliver our ambitions to grow the space economy.

Secretary of State for Science Chloe Smith
Secretary of State for Science Chloe Smith (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The UK is perfectly placed, whether geographically, economically or as a product of our world-class skills base, to be not only a European leader but a global power in space.”

Along with ensuring the UK has a thriving space sector that can create jobs, the council also aims to develop strategies to strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities.

Mr Wallace said: “The war in Ukraine has highlighted just how critical space is to military operations.

“My department continues to work closely with DSIT (Department for Science, Innovation and Technology) to deliver the UK’s ambition for space to ensure we have the capabilities we need to protect and defend this critical domain and to exploit the opportunities it offers for operations into the future.”

Tim Peake
The meeting was attended by British astronaut Tim Peake (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The meeting coincided with a new National Space Strategy in Action by the DIST, which outlines the Government’s plan for how the UK can become a leading player in the space race, keeping pace with the US, India and China.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “The National Space Strategy in Action highlights the significant progress made towards delivering the Government’s ambition to make the UK one of the most innovative and attractive space economies in the world.

“By catalysing investment into UK businesses, increasing our involvement in major space missions and championing the power of space to improve lives, the UK Space Agency is playing a major role in accelerating the growth of the UK’s thriving space sector.”

Ben Bridge, chairman of Airbus Defence and Space UK, said: “We welcome this report and commend the Government on progress and commitment to further developing the space sector.

“We look forward to the next phase of implementing the National Space Strategy, and the publication of the Space Sector Plan, to help the Government deliver on its ambitions for unlocking growth through building and expanding national space capabilities.”

Mark Dankberg, chairman and chief executive of internet service provider Viasat, said: “I’m glad to support the United Kingdom’s goals within the National Space Strategy to unlock economic growth, investment, trade and scientific opportunities in the New Space Age.”

Greg Clark, chairman of the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, made up of cross-party MPs, said last year that the disbanding of the National Space Council under the Truss government was “clearly a step in the wrong direction”.

His comments accompanied a report by the committee that criticised UK space policy as “uncertain and disjointed”.

The committee has since acknowledged the reinstatement of the council but said in its latest report, published earlier this month, there was “not a moment to lose if the UK is to realise the full potential of this extraordinary sector”.