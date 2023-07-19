Kate Forbes: Government must be careful when passing laws on muirburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes: Government must be careful when passing laws on muirburn

By Press Association
Kate Forbes said muirburn is an important tool in tackling wildfires (Paul Campbell/PA)
Controlled burning on moors should be considered part of the techniques for controlling wildfires, former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes has said.

The MSP, who organised a summit on Highlands wildfires on Wednesday, said the practice of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather and other plants – was an important part of reducing the spread of wildfires.

It comes as legislation going through Holyrood would introduce new controls on muirburn.

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was introduced amid concerns about the environmental impact of the practice. However, land managers say it is an important part of their work.

Speaking to the PA news agency following the summit, Ms Forbes said many land managers had argued that muirburn created fire breaks which reduced fuel when wildfires start.

She said: “There is a suggestion of clamping down on muirburn.

“I think there was a consensus that we need to be really careful, ensuring that there are as many effective techniques to control fire as possible.

“And we look at the legislation through the lens of the risk of wildfire.”

She added: “I think the message is that we need to ensure we have as many techniques at our disposal for combating fire.

“That needs to include helicopters dropping water, but it also needs to include a break in the vegetation and that is usually a man-made break through the form of burning.”

Scottish National Party leadership election
Kate Forbes said she commended Humza Yousaf’s approach on business (Robert Perry/PA)

The summit, which Ms Forbes said was “really positive”, was attended by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

Ms Forbes also discussed Humza Yousaf’s bid to “reset” relations with the business community in Scotland, one of his priorities since becoming First Minister.

At the end of June, his Government dropped controversial plans for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) which would have restricted fishing in Scottish waters.

Earlier, Mr Yousaf said the Government would rethink its plans to curb alcohol advertising.

Ms Forbes, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “Credit where it’s due, I absolutely commend the First Minister for changing his approach on HPMAs which I said I would do during the (leadership) contest; for adapting alcohol advertising, which I said I would do during the campaign.

“And hopefully we continue that approach of listening.”

On the next general election, she said there has been “poll after poll” which suggested “it might be more difficult for the SNP”.

She continued: “If our core message is that we are a party who listens, we have a national party who delivers for all of Scotland, then I think that we can inspire the public to put their trust in the SNP. Nothing is inevitable.”