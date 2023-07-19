Employers seeking skills urged to negotiate terms with older workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Employers seeking skills urged to negotiate terms with older workers

By Press Association
Figures suggest one in four older workers would like more flexible start and finish times, while nearly one in five would like to work their usual hours but in fewer, longer days (David Davies/PA)
Scottish employers struggling to hire skilled workers should consider offering greater flexible working to older workers, a social business has recommended.

Flexibility Works, which is part-funded by the Scottish Government, has released new figures suggesting that while 58% of Scottish workers aged 55 and over already work on a flexible basis, a further 19% would like to.

According to its figures, one in four older workers would like more flexible start and finish times, while nearly one in five would like to work their usual weekly hours but in fewer, longer days, and to work more regularly from home.

Lisa Gallagher, co-founder and director of Flexibility Works, said: “Much has been said about older workers reducing their hours for so-called ‘part-tirement’ and this can be a great option. But it’s not the only option.

“Our figures show that many more older workers would like a bit more flexibility over their start and finish times, or to compress their usual hours, or work from home a bit more.

“These could be far easier for employers to implement, and mean they benefit from hiring and retaining more experienced and knowledgeable staff.”

Across the UK, there are 3.5 million over-50s of pre-retirement age who are not part of the workforce, an increase of 320,000 since before the pandemic, according to research from Age UK published in February.

Mike Douglas, director of social enterprises at Age Scotland, said: “Older workers contribute a huge amount to the economy and to employers in terms of experience, life skills and knowledge that can be shared with younger colleagues.

“But many older workers would prefer to work flexibly, perhaps because they have competing demands on their time, and if employers don’t offer flexible working, they risk losing some of their most valuable and irreplaceable staff.”

Alana Forsyth, chief executive of Glasgow North West Citizens Advice Bureau, vouched for the benefit of offering older employees shorter working weeks to retain their skills and experience.

She said: “Experience is of crucial importance to our service. It takes years to be a really knowledgeable adviser as legislation is complex and ever changing.

“We commit significant resources to training and we want to retain our excellent people as long as we possibly can.

“We know – because our team tell us – that our four-day working week and flexible working offering is a strong factor in them staying with us.”