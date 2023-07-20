Farage praises Government plans to revoke banks’ licences over free speech curbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage praises Government plans to revoke banks’ licences over free speech curbs

By Press Association
Nigel Farage has praised the Government following reports ministers are considering making new laws stopping banks closing customers’ accounts because they disagree with their political views (PA)

Nigel Farage has praised the Government following reports ministers are considering making new laws to stop banks closing customers’ accounts because they disagree with their political views.

The former Ukip leader said MPs are “beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well” after his bank accounts were closed by Coutts because his views “did not align with” the its values.

Under plans to protect free speech, banks could lose their licences if they turn people away, The Times reported.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Farage said: “Well done, the Government.

“I think this is one of the swiftest interventions I’ve seen by Government for many, many years.

“And I think that’s because this problem of the way banks have been behaving has been building up for years and years and years.

“Every MP will know of constituents, small businessmen and women who’ve literally been shut down by their banks with no reason given whatsoever.

“I also think that because of the politically exposed persons rule, I think they’re beginning to realise that this system is coming for them as well.”

Mr Farage said there is “a real sense of anger” among the public who bailed out banks during the 2008 financial crisis that they “can now treat us with contempt”.

The closure of Mr Farage’s accounts sparked outrage among senior Tory MPs, who have piled pressure on Coutts and its owner NatWest.

The Treasury is expected to announce plans as soon as next week to extend the notice time given to customers to close their accounts from one month to three months, The Times said.

Banks will also have to give an explanation of why the accounts are being closed and customers will be able to appeal the decision.