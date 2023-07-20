Science Secretary Michelle Donelan returns from three-month maternity leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan returns from three-month maternity leave

By Press Association
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan became the second Cabinet minister to take maternity leave since new rules were introduced (Yui Mok/PA)
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan has returned from maternity leave to take up her Cabinet post again after three months away.

Chloe Smith has covered for her Conservative colleague at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) since late April when Ms Donelan took a “short” break from frontline politics to have a baby.

The department was still in its infancy when she departed, having only been founded two months before by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a reorganisation of Whitehall.

Ms Donelan, a former culture secretary, tweeted on Thursday: “It’s great to be back after myself and my husband welcomed a baby boy.

“Huge thanks to Chloe Smith for her maternity cover.

“Looking forward to driving policy and DSIT’s work on some of the UK’s most important areas, developing tech to improve lives and creating jobs of the future.”

Ms Donelan, who served as education secretary for less than two days before resigning over former prime minister Boris Johnson’s leadership last year, became the second Cabinet minister to formally take maternity leave after announcing in December that she was expecting a baby.

The law had to be changed to allow current Home Secretary Suella Braverman to go on maternity leave in 2021, with Michael Ellis filing her role at the time of attorney general.

Before the law change, the covering minister would not have been able to have been paid if their colleague took paid maternity leave.

But the Maternity Allowances Act 2021 introduced formal paid leave.

Mr Sunak is widely expected to conduct a reshuffle of his Cabinet ministers, with suggestions that changes to his top team could come in September after the summer recess.

Ms Donelan’s stand-in Ms Smith has reportedly made clear to No 10 she is not looking for a new role in any reshuffle as she prepares to leave Westminster ahead of the next general election.

Ms Smith, who has dealt with a breast cancer diagnosis during her time as Norwich North MP, said the department had made “fantastic strides” during her tenure on its “mission to make the UK a science and tech superpower”.