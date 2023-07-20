Channel crossings top 14,000 for year so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel crossings top 14,000 for year so far

By Press Association
More than 14,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 14,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel, figures show.

According to Home Office data, 297 people were detected on Wednesday in six boats, suggesting an average of around 50 people per boat.

The latest arrivals take the provisional total for 2023 to date to 14,071.

Cumulative arrivals by people crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

On Tuesday, 574 people made the journey, marking the second highest number of arrivals on a single day this year.

The total number of migrant crossings for 2023 so far is still lower than the more than 15,000 arrivals recorded this time last year.

Overall, 45,755 people made the journey in 2022.

The crossings come as the Illegal Migration Bill is poised to become law and just days after the Government hailed its sweeping asylum reforms passing through Parliament.

Rival protesters argue in Portland in Dorset after the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge arrived from dry dock in Falmouth, Cornwall
Rival protesters argue in Portland in Dorset after the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge arrived from dry dock in Falmouth, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

On Tuesday, the Bibby Stockholm barge – which will house 500 asylum seekers – was met by protesters as it arrived in Dorset’s Portland Port a month behind schedule. But two other cruise ships set to house migrants have reportedly been unable to find a berth.

The Home Office said around 50 asylum seekers will board the Bibby Stockholm from next week with the numbers rising to its maximum capacity over the next few months, despite safety concerns raised by some of the county’s Conservative MPs and locals.

Downing Street has defended the Government’s decision to use barges to house migrants, insisting it was a cheaper alternative to housing them in hotels.