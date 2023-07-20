Labour calls for equal access to Lord’s cricket ground for England women’s team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour calls for equal access to Lord’s cricket ground for England women’s team

By Press Association
Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell pointed out the discrepancies that still exist between the opportunities and resources available to the men’s and women’s cricket teams (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour has called for the England women’s cricket team to be granted equal access to the prestigious Lord’s cricket ground, citing the privileges enjoyed by public school rivals Eton and Harrow.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell pointed out the discrepancies that still exist between the opportunities and resources available to the men’s and women’s teams.

Her comments come after a report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) published last month found the sport is deep-rooted with widespread institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination.

Lord’s cricket ground
The England women’s cricket team are yet to play a Test match at Lord’s (PA)

The report also noted that the “England Women’s team are yet to play a Test match at Lord’s, the home of cricket”, adding: “Women continue to be treated as second-class citizens with unequal access, pay and treatment.”

Speaking during Culture, Media and Sport questions in the Commons, Ms Powell insisted the Government must play an active role in addressing the “serious findings” and promoting inclusivity within cricket.

She said: “Despite their successes on the international stage, the ICEC report showed that there is a lot to do to increase diversity and participation in cricket.

“They found that English cricket suffers from sexism, elitism, and racism. Does the Government understand that it also has a role to play in addressing the serious findings?

“For example, what discussions has the minister had with the Department of Education about increasing the take-up of cricket in state schools and ensuring better access to pitches, equipment and coaching?

“And does he agree with me, which I am sure he does, that it’s about time the women’s team had as much access to Lord’s cricket ground as Eton and Harrow?”

The Eton v Harrow cricket match is an annual match between Eton College and Harrow School.

It is one of the longest-running annual sporting fixtures in the world and remains the sole school cricket match played at the prestigious Lord’s cricket ground on an annual basis.

Culture minister Stuart Andrew replied: “She is absolutely right. And on the day of the publication of the report, she (Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer) met with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board).

“We have said that we will be following developments of their plan very, very carefully. And she is right that we need to see more access for facilities for women and girls, not just at Lord’s but right across the country.”