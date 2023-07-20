Calls to end MPs’ direct employment of staff rejected by Parliament reform body

Calls to protect MPs’ staff by having them employed centrally instead of by MPs directly have been rejected by a body examining working practice reforms in Parliament.

The Speaker’s Conference on Thursday published a report setting out measures to help rebuild the House of Commons’ reputation.

It comes following a wave of harassment and misconduct claims in Westminster.

A series of allegations made by women MPs and parliamentary aides have fuelled calls for a culture change, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle establishing the committee last year to look into overhauling human resources practices.

Many, including Sir Lindsay himself, have suggested that staff should be employed centrally so they can raise concerns with someone other than their MP and allegations are not dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

But the committee of MPs, led by Sir Lindsay, ultimately decided against this.

Their report concluded that challenges faced by staff “are not inherently related to the identity of the employer” and would therefore not be resolved by a change in employer.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said measures to improve the working culture in Parliament were long overdue (Lucy North/PA)

“Contractual change is a costly and time-consuming exercise – and is ultimately a blunt instrument,” it said.

“We conclude that the nature of the work of an MP, and the close working arrangements and personal loyalty between members and their staff mean that members should continue to be the employers of their staff.”

The committee also recommended that staff salaries should no longer be presented as MPs’ expenses.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) should make changes to the way staff salaries are reported, “recognising their value as professionals, rather than describing them as a cost or expense”, they said.

“The public perception that staff salaries and office costs are personal expenses of members demeans the role played by members’ staff.”

The fear of being seen to be claiming more expenses has prevented some MPs from giving their employees pay rises, the report said.

“Parliament’s collective failure to champion the important work undertaken by members’ staff both demoralises staff and creates a perverse incentive to underspend, creating unnecessary pressure on existing staff and ultimately providing a worse service for constituents.”

It also recommended that a mechanism be created to resolve workplace disputes with MPs, and that staff should have access to support and guidance from HR professionals.

The advice will be debated in the Commons in the autumn, with the hope that some of the steps are implemented ahead of the next general election, widely expected next year.

Sir Lindsay said: “Members’ staff play a uniquely valuable role in supporting their Member of Parliament, both in serving their constituents and in delivering parliamentary democracy in the UK.

“This report sets out a comprehensive package of practical measures which offers substantial, meaningful, and deliverable change for members’ staff.

“The recommendations will put in place a framework for the provision of access to health and well-being services, professional HR support and respect for members’ staff as valued members of the parliamentary community – all of which are long overdue.

“I urge everyone to study and consider the report closely to allow for a considered and well-informed debate on its findings in the autumn.”