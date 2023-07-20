Post Brexit trade deals could see Scots farm incomes drop and job losses – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Post Brexit trade deals could see Scots farm incomes drop and job losses – study

By Press Association
A report has warned farm incomes could fall, with job losses in parts of the agricultural sector, after the UK signed post Brexit trade deals (David Cheskin/PA)
A report has warned farm incomes could fall, with job losses in parts of the agricultural sector, after the UK signed post Brexit trade deals (David Cheskin/PA)

Farm incomes could fall by up to 60% with job losses also predicted, a report looking at the impact of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deals on Scotland’s agricultural sector has warned.

The study, carried out for the Scottish Government, examined free trade agreements (FTAs) the UK Government has done with Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as the deal with Arab countries in the Gulf Co-operation Council.

It concluded that the impact of the FTAs was “generally limited, but significant in some sectors”.

But it warned the cumulative impacts of future FTAs “will be more significant”, particularly if the UK agrees new trade deals with “agricultural powerhouses” such as the US and the Mercosur group of South American countries, which includes Brazil and Argentina.

The report examined the impact of free trade agreements on Scotland’s agricultural sector (Danny Lawson/PA)

Overall, the report projected long term output in the Scottish agri-food sector will fall between 1.9% and 2.1%.

As part of this, it forecast output of sheep and lamb could fall by between 10.5% and 11.1%, with a drop of between 2.8% and 6.1% forecast for beef.

The report explained the drop in sheepmeat was because the UK’s trade deal with New Zealand was  “seen by many as a strong signal for NZ businesses to recapture trade with the UK, which was lost when the UK joined the EEC (European Economic Community)”.

The beef sector, meanwhile, could come under “notable pressure” from imports from Australia and New Zealand, although the report added there could be export opportunities with Canada as a result of the trade deal there.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon warned of the ‘specific threats’ to Scottish sheep and beef farming (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The report went on to warn that “without support, farms will generate losses on average”, with farm business incomes in the dairy sector projected to fall between 58% and 60% from 2019-20 levels, while income for lowland cattle and sheep farms could be down between 56% and 57%.

Here the report said: “Price declines are the major driver: milk prices are forecast to decline by 5.7% versus the base year. Cattle and sheep prices are projected to reduce by 4.1% and 3.6% respectively.”

It also forecast job losses, saying that “employment in the sheepmeat sector is projected to decline by around 11%” with drops of between 3% and 6% forecast for the wheat and beef farming sectors.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This report highlights the individual and cumulative threats and opportunities of these trade deals by agricultural sector and farm type.”

She added: “While the dairy sector is best positioned to see export growth, there are some specific threats posed to Scottish sheep meat and beef, with imports from trading partners like Australia and New Zealand expected to exert significant pressure.”

Ms Gougeon stated: “The report shows the current UK Government trade approach is not working in the interests of Scottish agriculture – we will continue to press for a coherent trade policy that makes agriculture a higher priority in future trade deals.

“We will use these findings to help identify future policy options to mitigate or address the differential impacts of trade, as part of delivering Scotland’s vision for trade.”