Scotland international football games must be free to view, say politicians

By Press Association
Viaplay has the rights to Scotland men’s games (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Broadcasters and footballing authorities must take action to ensure Scotland international football matches are free to view, politicians from several parties have said.

It follows the announcement from Viaplay that it will be scaling back its involvement in Scottish football.

The Nordic broadcaster currently sponsors the League Cup, has the rights to screen and stream all matches involving the Scotland men’s national team, and also has a deal to show some Scottish Cup matches until next year.

Gillian Mackay said too much is hidden behind a paywall (Jane Barlow/PA)

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said broadcasters and the Scottish Football Association should work together to ensure both men’s and women’s international games are kept from behind a paywall in future.

She said: “Steve Clarke has done an amazing job with the Scotland men’s team.

“Yet so many of the most inspiring moments have been hidden behind a costly paywall.

“If Viaplay is to stop showing Scottish international matches, it is a major opportunity for the Scottish Football Association and broadcasters to work together to ensure that a deal is reached to broadcast future matches for free in homes across Scotland.

“Our national team is for all of us, but, especially in this cost-of-living crisis, far too many people are being priced out of our beautiful game.

“Many countries already ensure their games are free to view. Scotland should join them.”

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray said: “Now, more than ever, we need the BBC, STV and other channels to work together to show Scotland national team matches free on television.

“For too long, Scots have either been unable to watch the national team or have been forced to pay to do so.

“It’s such an exciting time for our national football team, with Scotland on the verge of Euro 2024 qualification.

“The whole country should have the chance to cheer on Steve Clarke and the team free of charge.”

The Alba Party made a similar call, with youth convener Christina Henry saying: “Football has always been for everyone in Scotland but over the years it has become increasingly more expensive for people to watch live televised football, often with several different costly subscriptions required.

“All Scottish national team games should be broadcast free for everyone to view and no person that wants to support Scotland should be priced out of tuning in to watch.”